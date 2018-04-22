GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

All-Area Boys' Soccer First Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 22, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Burroughs High junior Esteban Alcantar, left, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Esteban Alcantar, Junior, Forward, Burroughs

Earned All-Pacific League first team honors. Scored 10 goals, eight of which came in league, and added eight assists.

Crescenta Valley High senior Tomik Baghramian was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
Crescenta Valley High senior Tomik Baghramian was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Tomik Baghramian, Senior, Defender, Crescenta Valley

All-Pacific League first-team pick led the way defensively for Pacific League champions.
La Cañada High junior Trevar Bambanian was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
La Cañada High junior Trevar Bambanian was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Trevar Bambanian, Junior, Defender, La Cañada

Collected three goals and four assists. Received All-Rio Hondo League first-team accolades.

St. Francis senior Michael Bazarevitsch, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
St. Francis senior Michael Bazarevitsch, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Michael Bazarevitsch, Senior, Goalkeeper, St. Francis

Tabbed Mission League Most Valuable Goalkeeper. Finished with five shutouts for playoff-bound Golden Knights.

Crescenta Valley High senior Ayden Blackwood was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
Crescenta Valley High senior Ayden Blackwood was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Ayden Blackwood, Senior, Forward, Crescenta Valley

Collected seven goals and nine assists. Secured All-Pacific League first-team accolades.

Burroughs High freshman Manny Gonzalez, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
Burroughs High freshman Manny Gonzalez, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Manny Gonzalez, Freshman, Forward, Burroughs

All-Pacific League first team selection. Finished with team-high 16 goals (11 in league) and nine assists, both new program records for a freshman.

La Cañada junior Brandon Grandalski, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team
La Cañada junior Brandon Grandalski, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Brandon Grandalski, Junior, Midfielder, La Cañada

Selected Rio Hondo League co-Most Valuable Player. Had three goals and four assists.

St. Francis senior Colton Ramirez, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
St. Francis senior Colton Ramirez, right, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Colton Ramirez, Senior, Forward, St. Francis

All-Mission League first-team honoree. Contributed 12 goals and eight assists.

Crescenta Valley High senior Ryan Sanfilippo was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
Crescenta Valley High senior Ryan Sanfilippo was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Ryan Sanfilippo, Senior, Forward, Crescenta Valley

Registered 11 goals and eight assists. Earned All-Pacific League first-team nod.

Providence High senior Paul Swaine was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
Providence High senior Paul Swaine was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Paul Swaine, Senior, Midfielder, Providence

All-Independence League selection. Finished with team-leading 18 goals and 11 assists for league champs.

Flintridge Prep senior Tim Treinen, left, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team.
Flintridge Prep senior Tim Treinen, left, was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Tim Treinen, Senior, Midfielder, Flintridge Prep

Named Prep League's Most Valuable Offensive Player. Helped Rebels win share of league title by contributing six goals and six assists.

Crescenta Valley coach Grant Clark was named the All-Area Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year.
Crescenta Valley coach Grant Clark was named the All-Area Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Grant Clark, Crescenta Valley

Guided Falcons to first Pacific League championship since 2012 and was named league's coach of the year. Falcons finished 18-5-3, 12-0-2 in league and reached second round of CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs.

