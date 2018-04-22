All-Area Boys' Soccer First Team

Esteban Alcantar, Junior, Forward, Burroughs
Earned All-Pacific League first team honors. Scored 10 goals, eight of which came in league, and added eight assists.
Tomik Baghramian, Senior, Defender, Crescenta Valley
All-Pacific League first-team pick led the way defensively for Pacific League champions.
Trevar Bambanian, Junior, Defender, La Cañada
Collected three goals and four assists. Received All-Rio Hondo League first-team accolades.
Michael Bazarevitsch, Senior, Goalkeeper, St. Francis
Tabbed Mission League Most Valuable Goalkeeper. Finished with five shutouts for playoff-bound Golden Knights.
Ayden Blackwood, Senior, Forward, Crescenta Valley
Collected seven goals and nine assists. Secured All-Pacific League first-team accolades.
Manny Gonzalez, Freshman, Forward, Burroughs
All-Pacific League first team selection. Finished with team-high 16 goals (11 in league) and nine assists, both new program records for a freshman.
Brandon Grandalski, Junior, Midfielder, La Cañada
Selected Rio Hondo League co-Most Valuable Player. Had three goals and four assists.
Colton Ramirez, Senior, Forward, St. Francis
All-Mission League first-team honoree. Contributed 12 goals and eight assists.
Ryan Sanfilippo, Senior, Forward, Crescenta Valley
Registered 11 goals and eight assists. Earned All-Pacific League first-team nod.
Paul Swaine, Senior, Midfielder, Providence
All-Independence League selection. Finished with team-leading 18 goals and 11 assists for league champs.
Tim Treinen, Senior, Midfielder, Flintridge Prep
Named Prep League's Most Valuable Offensive Player. Helped Rebels win share of league title by contributing six goals and six assists.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Grant Clark, Crescenta Valley
Guided Falcons to first Pacific League championship since 2012 and was named league's coach of the year. Falcons finished 18-5-3, 12-0-2 in league and reached second round of CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs.