La Cañada's Ricci shines at CIF Individual Qualifying Tournament

Having extended their seasons by advancing in a playoff round, Andrew Ricci of the La Cañada High boys' golf team and Crescenta Valley's Peter Kim looked to take the next step toward qualifying for the CIF State Tournament on Thursday.
Ricci and Kim took part in the CIF Southern Section Individual Golf Finals/Southern California Golf Assn. Regional Qualifying Tournament at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course in Santa Barbara.
Ricci turned in a marvelous performance, carding a one-under-par 70 to tie for seventh and advance to the CIF Qualifying Tournament on May 24 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena. Kim finished with an 81 to tie for 49th.
The cut was 76.
Ricci, the reigning All-Area Boys' Golfer of the Year, finished with 15 pars, two birdies and one bogey.
"I saw his whole round and he did so many great things out there," said La Cañada coach Derrick Williams, the reigning All-Area Boys' Golf Coach of the Year who led the Spartans to the Rio Hondo League crown. "He definitely came in ready to go and he attacked right away.
"He parred the par-five first hole and took off from there. It was smooth sailing for Andrew the rest of the way. He just kept rolling up the pars and stayed aggressive."
Ricci and Kim took part in a five-player playoff for four spots at the CIF Southern Section Northern Indiviudal Qualifier on May 7 at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai. Ricci and Kim each had pars in the one-hole playoff to move on to Thursday's competition.
Kim, who finished fourth in the Pacific League, saw his bid to advance come up short Thursday.
"He came in set to go and shot an 81, which is a respectable score," Crescenta Valley coach Mark Samford said. "Peter is a competitor and he was disappointd with his score.
"I'm proud that he got this far and he just kept getting better throughout the season. Peter definitely got a lot of things accomplished and I'm pleased that he got this far."
The state tournament will take place May 30 at San Gabriel Country Club in San Gabriel.
