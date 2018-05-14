Crescenta Valley softball earns No. 2 seed in Division III

It was expected that the Crescenta Valley High softball team would earn a top-four seed in the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs.
It became a done deal Monday after the CIF Southern Section unveiled its playoff pairings for all seven divisions. The Falcons earned the No. 2 seed behind West Torrance.
Fresh off winning the Pacific League for the second straight season, Crescenta Valley will begin its playoff journey with a first-round home game against Knight at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
"It's great to be a No. 2 seed, but a seed is a seed," Crescenta Valley coach Amanda Peek said. "You still have to go out there and play.
"We've already begun to focus on who we are playing and we'll just continue to work on the little things to try to get better. We're excited about entering the next stage of the season. We wanted to do well in our regular season tournaments and win league. We were able to accomplish those two things."
Crescenta Valley (24-2) won the league championship by one game over Burroughs. Knight (15-10) finished third in the Golden League behind Highland and Quartz Hill.
The winner of the Crescenta Valley-Knight game will face El Modena (13-14) or San Luis Obispo (15-7) in a second-round game May 22. El Modena took second in the Crestview League behind Yorba Linda and San Luis Obispo tied for second with Paso Robles in the PAC-8 League behind Atascadero .
Flintridge Prep was the other local team to qualify for the playoffs.
Flintridge Prep (9-7) will take part in a Division VII wild-card road tilt versus Coastal Christian (6-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Rebels took fourth in the Prep League behind Chadwick, Pasadena Poly and Mayfield. Coastal Christian was third in the Coast Valley League.
The winner will take on host Santa Clarita Valley International (10-3) in a first-round game Thursday. Santa Clarita Valley International won the Omega League crown.
