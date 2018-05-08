Crescenta Valley's Kim extends season in CIF golf playoff

Eighteen holes wasn't enough in the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional, so Peter Kim proceeded to take part in a playoff for four spots as five golfers tried to extend their seasons.
The playoff turned out to be a watershed moment for the Crescenta Valley High golfer on Monday.
Kim made a three-foot putt for par on the par-four 17th hole to finish tied for 20th at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai. He finished at even-par 72
Kim advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individual Finals and Southern California Golf Assn. Regional Qualifying Tournament, which will be held May 17 at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course in Santa Barbara. The top 20 from Monday's event, which consisted of 95 athletes, advanced to the next stage.
Kim, who took fourth in the Pacific League, participated in the one-hole playoff with La Cañada's Andrew Ricci, Justin Chen of Arcadia, Luke Basile of Oak Park and Cole White of Oak Park. Kim, Ricci, Basile and White each parred to move on.
"Peter did great with his round and it's something to be able to go out there and shoot a 72," Crescenta Valley coach Mark Samford said. "He had an eight-foot putt that just missed going in and then he made the next shot.
"He was ready for the playoff. It's all mental when you are in a playoff, especially for one hole. He's been playing very good golf and he's peaking at the right time."
Ben Sacks of Flintridge Prep also competed in the tournament. Sacks, who finished second in the Prep League, finished with a 77 to tie for 39th.
"He had a couple of close putts that just didn't go in," Flintridge Prep coach Bob Loughrie said. "Ben had a great season and did well [in the Prep League]."
Casey Leebrick of San Luis Obispo finished first with a 67.
