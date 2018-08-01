Top Five Glendale News-Press Coaches of the Year: Flintridge Prep's Chavez leads Flintridge Prep girls' soccer to new heights

With the win came the program’s first Southern Section championship. A week later on under the pouring rain, the Rebels came up short of a storybook ending when they lost, 3-2, in overtime to Our Lady of Peace in the Southern California Regional Division III final. A final record of 26-5-4 stood for a Rebels team that scored 164 goals, the fourth-highest mark in Southern Section chronicle, and put together a 22-match winning streak at one point, which was the sixth-best in section history.