Beer, Crescenta Valley baseball silence Burbank

BURBANK — Crescenta Valley High pitcher Trevor Beer impacted the Pacific League game Tuesday evening against Burbank before even took the mound.
In the top of the first inning, the senior right-hander belted a solo home run to give the Falcons an early lead.
When he took the hill he was unhittable, striking out 10 and not allowing a hit in an 11-0 five-inning win against host Burbank.
It was the 18th straight win in the rivalry by the defending league champion Falcons (13-4, 4-0 in league), who last lost to Burbank on April 3, 2009.
"That was kind of nice," said Beer of his solo homer to dead center field off Burbank starting pitcher Matthew Porras. "I wasn't sure when I hit it if it was going to go and then when I saw the sign that it was a home run I was able to ease up rounding the bases."
Beer, who is headed to UC Santa Barbara, kept the Bulldogs (4-8, 2-3) in check, striking out the side in two of five innings.
"He's just an outstanding pitcher and he really competes," Burbank coach Bob Hart said. "He mixes things up, he has a variety of pitches and he does it well. We were just overmatched, thoroughly overmatched."
The only baserunner Beer allowed came in the first inning when Davis Mieliwocki walked. After that, the senior retired the next 14 batters he faced. The closest the Bulldogs came to getting a hit came in the third inning when Oaklee Spens bounced a bunt to Beer, whose throw beat him at first by a step.
Seven of the Crescenta Valley batters in the starting lineup had hits and all nine reached base.
After Beer's home run put the Falcons ahead 1-0, they added three runs in the second for a 4-0 advantage. The big blows in the frame came from run-scoring singles by Will Grimm (two for two with a walk, hit by pitch, a run scored and three RBI) and Vincent Parrott (two for three with a walk and two runs scored).
Cody Cancelosi (two walks, two runs scored) singled home a run in the third and Brian Erickson (two for three with a hit by pitch and three RBI) doubled to score a run in the third to increase the Falcons' advantage to 6-0.
A pair of two-run singles by Grimm and Erickson and a base hit that scored a run by Parrott highlighted a five-run fifth inning and an 11-0 lead for the Falcons.
Beer struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
"It's been really a luxury to have had Trevor here for the last four years," Falcons coach Phil Torres said. "He really makes it easy on everybody. The nice thing about him is that he's always ready."
