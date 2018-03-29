Crescenta Valley dominates Burbank in Pacific League swim meet

BURBANK — In his first year as Burbank High swimming coach, Cody Parker got a quick education about the dominance of Crescenta Valley in the Pacific League.
The Falcons girls' squad has captured 10 straight league championships, while the boys had their string of 24 straight league crowns broken in 2017 by Arcadia.
"I was kind of informed by my swimmers about what kind of a program CV has had," Parker said. "I knew going against them it was going to be a tough one, but I like that we can go up against good competition."
The coach and his swimmers took on the Falcons in a league home match Wednesday afternoon. Crescenta Valley lived up to its billing, sweeping the Bulldogs, earning a 140-32 win on the girls' side and taking the boys' portion, 118-54.
The Falcons swept all 11 events on the girls' side, as Burbank was unable to finish second in any races on the day.
"We have some very good, fresh talent this year and we have a group who has really been pushing each other hard since we started," Crescenta Valley coach Peter Kim said. "Our thing is that whether it's a meet or in practice, we want to compete every time out. I'm pretty happy where we're at right now."
Along with winning all three relay events, the Falcons had three double individual winners, as Gabi Icheva won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.16 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:16.67), Amanda Peterson was first in the 200 individual medley (1:56.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.79) and Kimmy Park won the 100 freestyle (54.49) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.24).
Also winning events was Alex Garas in the 50 freestyle (26.43) and Miya Higuchi in the 100 butterfly (1:01.88).
"In a meet like this, we obviously have to get our placements and score points for the team because we want to establish ourselves within our league " Icheva said. "For me, I'm trying to go for my CIF [qualifying] times and trying to qualify in as many events that I can so I can choose which ones I want to compete in when I get to CIF."
Burbank received a third-place finish by Emily Udall in the 100 butterfly (1:13.22).
In the boys' competition, the Falcons won all but two events. The sweep was broken up by Bulldog David Lee, who was a double winner in the 50 freestyle (22.89) and the 100 freestyle (52.22).
"I just looked at this meet like I do any other or how I approach things every day," Lee said. "I have been practicing for several years to get to this point and I just want to do my best and I want to keep improving.
"I do like to finish first, but shaving down my times is the most important thing for me. If I don't come in first, I don't mind sometimes as long as I am getting faster."
Crescenta Valley had a pair of double individual winners in Karl Puttler in the 100 butterfly (55.74) and the 100 backstroke (59.00) and David Komjathy in the 500 freestyle (5:23.92) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.62). Also placing first were Nick Hartoonian in the 200 individual medley (2:08.77) and Joseph Langley in the 200 freestyle (1:58.55).
