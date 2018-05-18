Beer, Crescenta Valley baseball back in 2nd round

After two more Falcons were stranded in the fourth, Crescenta Valley got the big inning and the crooked number it was striving to get in the fifth. Beer was hit by a pitch to lead off, Ghattas followed with a one-out single and JD Schaffer clutched up with a single through third base to score Beer with the go-ahead run. Lorenzo Respicio hit the Falcons' third straight single to score Ghattas for a 3-1 advantage and pinch-runner Rowan Respicio made it 4-1 when he scored on a wild pitch.