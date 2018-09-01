Crescenta Valley football’s Doyle deep sixes Montebello

MONTEBELLO — A six-touchdown effort from Crescenta Valley High senior quarterback Cole Doyle capped an unblemished nonleague run for the Falcons, who defeated host Montebello, 44-26, on Friday evening.
With the win, Crescenta Valley improved to 3-0 as it will have a bye next week before commencing Pacific League play at Muir on Sept. 14.
“With me, I just come out and try to play my hardest for my team,” Doyle said. “I know my guys have my back and they played a really good game and they were physical and I liked that.”
Doyle completed 21 of 25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 18 times for 143 yards and four scores. To prove he wasn’t perfect, Doyle also fumbled twice, which led to two Oilers’ touchdowns.
After Crescenta Valley started the contest with 20 straight points, Montebello made the game interesting.
A 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Richard Placencia (five of 19 for 133 yards and one touchdown) to Bryan Martinez brought the Oilers within 20-7 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.
The first of Doyle’s two fumbles then gave the ball back to Montebello deep in Crescenta Valley territory, which the home team turned into a 31-yard double-pass touchdown to Jaylon Brooks to bring the Oilers (1-2) within 20-14 with 3:08 left before halftime.
Crescenta Valley, though, turned to Doyle, who first answered with a 36-yard touchdown run with 1:28 left in the half to push the visitors ahead, 26-14.
After a quick Montebello three and out, the Falcons found the end zone late when Doyle connected with Angel Ochoa (seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown) on a 17-yard touchdown with 7.5 seconds left before the half that gave the Falcons a 32-14 lead.
“Those last four minutes of the first half were crazy,” Falcons coach Paul Schilling said. “[Montebello] had a couple of scores and we came back to get two late touchdowns that changed the game.
Montebello never recovered, as Doyle scored touchdowns of one and 45 yards in between an Oilers’ touchdown as the Falcons led, 44-20, after three quarters.
The final touchdown of the game came on the hard-running of Montebello’s Eduardo Gonzalez, who punched in a five-yard touchdown with 4:04 left in the game. Gonzalez finished with 137 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
The Falcons opened with 20 straight points on a three-year touchdown run from Daniel Cho (11 carries for 50 yards), a 32-yard touchdown reception from Colby Rees (six catches for 117 yards and one touchdown) and a Doyle seven-yard score to lead, 20-0, with 6:01 left in the first half.
Crescenta Valley also turned in two takeaways, first on a strip tackle from Vincent Parrott that was recovered by Zeal Shumate in the first quarter. Sebastian Deleon also had a strip sack for the Falcons, while Ochoa blocked a punt.
Crescenta Valley also survived 16 penalties for 120 yards.