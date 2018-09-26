Abrahamian powers Crescenta Valley past Burroughs in league opener

PASADENA — The Crescenta Valley’s boys’ water polo team looks to improve game in and game out.
Against Pacific League rival and defending champion Burroughs, the Falcons knew it would be a crucial test for both teams in the league opener Tuesday afternoon at Pasadena City College.
What the Falcons got was a flurry of goals, including 11 from senior utility Alec Abrahamian to help Crescenta Valley defeat Burroughs, 13-3.
“This is probably one of the better defensive games that we played this season,” Crescenta Valley coach Jan Sakonju said. “This season is about progress and improvement, and so with each game, we’ve been getting a little bit better and we had more glimpses of positive, correct plays, versus mistakes.”
Abrahamian added three crucial steals to his goal tally, one of which broke the deadlock in the first quarter and gave the Falcons (2-8) momentum for the rest of the match.
“I was coming off of my defender and I was looking at my opponents’ pattern earlier in the game and they would always pass it to my side,” said Abrahamian on his first goal. “So, I just stayed off of him and went in between the players and jumped up and got it.”
Crescenta Valley senior drive Bodoe Wyss recorded a game-high four assists and Burroughs senior utility Chase Legorreta scored all three goals for the Indians (7-6).
Falcons goalkeeper Bennett Hesse racked up 20 saves — six each in the first and third quarters — and his Burroughs counterpart David Rosales tallied four.
Abrahamian took the first shot of the game that went off the post, and Legorreta saw the Indians’ first shot blocked by Hesse.
At the four-minute mark, Abrahamian intercepted a Burroughs pass and charged down the pool to go one-on-one with the keeper before he drilled his shot to give CV the 1-0 lead.
Seconds after Abrahamian grabbed his second goal, Wyss did his best Abrahamian impersonation and stole another Burroughs pass in the Crescenta Valley half and maneuvered his way down to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead.
The two linked up before the end of the first period to seal Abrahamian’s hat-trick and secure a 4-0 Falcon advantage.
“[Abrahamian] is a real powerhouse,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said. “We were trying to make some adjustments there, [but] we kept throwing some bad passes that they countered on.”
Abrahamian scored three goals within a span of a minute to start the second quarter and put the Falcons ahead, 7-0.
With 4:21 left in the second, Legorreta notched his first goal and gave the Indians some life trailing, 7-1.
Abrahamian nailed his fourth goal of the frame shortly after the Indians tacked on their first, but Legorreta responded quickly with his second score to make it an 8-2 game with 2:42 left in the half.
Rosales later tried a deep pass in Falcons’ territory, but the ball landed right on Abrahamian, who finished for the goal and a 9-2 lead.
Legoretta completed his hat-trick to start the second half, but the Indians still trailed, 9-3.
Wyss and Abrahamian linked up once again for the latter’s lone goal of the frame before Cole O’Bryan broke a four-minute scoring drought for a 11-3 Falcons advantage.
“We kind of figured it out on defense,” Cook said. “It was 2-1 in the third quarter, but by that time, it was a little too late. We made the adjustment a little too late, but the guys fought hard and it’s a good learning experience.”
Abrahamian scored twice in the third and fourth minute in the final quarter to bring his goal tally to double-digits.
“For him to play a confident game and have such a big impact, this is a guy that worked for it,” said Sakonju of Abrahamian. “It’s a pleasure to watch.”