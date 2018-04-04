Crescenta Valley softball continues to dominate league with win over Glendale

LA CRESCENTA — Through the first three Pacific League contests, the Crescenta Valley High softball team has showed why it is the favorite to win the league championship.
With a robust lineup and quality pitching, the Falcons have been extremely difficult to handle. Crescenta Valley continued that trend Tuesday, when it met Glendale.
Crescenta Valley registered 16 hits and starting pitcher Deedee Hernandez struck out eight and scattered two hits to register a 12-0 home win in five innings.
Alyssa Hernandez finished with three hits — all doubles — and drove in three runs to ignite Crescenta Valley (14-1, 3-0 in league) in the first of two head-to-head meetings with Glendale (7-2-1, 1-2).
"We have a very strong lineup from top to bottom," said Alyssa Hernandez, a junior shortstop. "We know exactly how to help each other out and what our jobs are. Then you see it carry out.
"It's good when we can do that and we want to win league again."
Crescenta Valley, which shared the league title with Burroughs last season, scored eight runs in the second inning en route to winning its 10th game in a row. The Falcons have outscored their three league opponents, 42-0, which included a 9-0 win over Burroughs.
Alyssa Hernandez gave Crescenta Valley a 2-0 lead in the second with a two-run double.
"That's the kind of at-bat we are used to getting from Alyssa," Crescenta Valley coach Amanda Peek said. "She's very steady at the plate and it carries over.
"With our lineup, they all know how to perform. We can have that big inning or be able to manufacture a run here ot there. If somebody is off, then the next person will pick up the slack."
Natalie Bitetti made it 3-0 with an RBI single before an error by the second baseman scored Bitetti to extend the lead to 4-0. Peyton Hause, Kristy Taix and Devon Medina added run-scoring hits later in the inning to make it 8-0.
Deedee Hernandez had a run-scoring single in the third to give the Falcons a 9-0 advantage.
Crescenta Valley scored three runs in the fourth, capped by a run-scoring double by Alyssa Hernandez to make it 12-0.
Crescenta Valley received three hits from Taix and two each from Ariana Chavez, Hause and Deedee Hernandez. Taix scored three runs.
Glendale struggled at the plate and in the field as it was blanked for the second time in three league matchups. The Nitros committed five errors and saw Deedee Hernandez, who hasn't allowed a run in league, dominate in the circle.
"We had way too many errors today and we have to get back at it in practice and fix some things," Glendale coach Chris Funaro said. "It has to be a process and we know we need to cut down on mistakes.
"In order for us to be better, we have to be able to make the plays. Right now, we have a young and inexperienced team."
Glendale got one hit each from Esme Piedra and Viviana Bocanegra.
The Falcons and Nitros will take part in league games Thursday. Crescenta Valley will meet host Burbank at McCambridge Park. Glendale will be at home against Arcadia.
