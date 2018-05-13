Crescenta Valley girls' swimming notches impressive fifth-place performance

Crescenta Valley's boys also had a successful day, marked by a sixth-place finish in the 100 butterfly by Andre Yarcan, consolation finals victories from William Blake in the 200 and 500 freestyles and Yarcan in the 100 breaststroke and a consolation win in a relay. A season after its 24-year string of Pacific League titles was busted, the Falcons returned to the top in the league and coach Jan Sakonju's bunch placed 14th at the Division II finals with 79 points as a marked improvement and onus on hard work paid off.