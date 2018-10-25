Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale college vs. Los Angeles Valley College

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros are back in action after a week off on the back of their first win of the season in a 40-14 victory against Compton College on Oct. 13. Quarterback Nathan Eldridge threw for 96 yards and two touchdowns on seven-of 12-passing. He also ran for 31 yards and two scores in seven carries. The running game finally got going against Compton and registered 169 yards behind backs Daniel Torres and Quinn Sheaffer. Torres recorded 76 yards in eight carries and one touchdown, while Sheaffer also scored and had seven carries. Receiver Job McGinty got on the board on a 10-yard reception and Jalen Lawrence caught Eldridge’s second scoring pass for a 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown. For L.A. Valley, it faced Glendale’s last opponent, Compton, in last week’s action in which the Monarchs scored 42 unanswered points against the Tartars after they scored on a kickoff return. L.A. Valley runs a lethal ground game, which reached the end zone seven times on eight of its scoring possessions. Running back Terrell Love led the rushing attack with nine carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns, while Dawson Schick added two scores and 75 yards in nine rushes. The Monarchs fumbled the ball twice on their other two drives, but the defense held each time, backed by five tackles each from linebacker Calvin Hampton and lineman Marquis Deweert. The Monarchs offense will likely be spearheaded by quarterback Patrick Gonzales, who threw for 80 yards and a touchdown on five-of-six passing.