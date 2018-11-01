Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale college vs. Santa Ana College

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros returned from a week off to host L.A. Valley and stumbled in a defeat at home. Vaqueros receiver Job McGinty put Glendale on the board with a 73-yard punt returned for a touchdown after the Vaqueros trailed the Monarchs, 10-0, late in the first quarter. However, L.A. Valley went to the aerial attack, which helped it amass 622 yards compared to Glendale’s 194. The Monarchs out-dueled the Vaqueros, 314-141, in the air, and outgained them on the ground, 348-57. Quarterback Nathan Eldridge added to the Vaqueros score with a 14-yard touchdown pass to receiver Christopher Lee as the signal-caller finished 14 of 30 passing for 194 yards and an interception to go with the touchdown. Crescenta Valley graduate Chris Wood added three points with a 27-yard field goal. Meanwhile, Santa Ana is coming off a win against Compton that broke the Dons’ two-game losing streak. Quarterback Luke Wilson threw three touchdown passes on seven-of-11 passing for 167 yards. The Dons had four players score rushing touchdowns, led by running backs Kenneth Lamb with nine carries and Cole Nequette in four runs for 64 yards. The Santa Ana receiving corps was led by Jorgie Alvarado, who had three receptions, two touchdowns and 127 yards. The Dons’ defense also played a huge role with a nearly three-quarter, 52-0 shutout before Compton scored with four seconds left in the frame. Defensive back Jalen Jones recorded five tackles (four solo, one assist) for Santa Ana.