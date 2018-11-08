Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale college vs. Los Angeles Southwest College

GLENDALE COLLEGE VS. L.A SOUTHWEST COLLEGE
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Sartoris Field (Glendale college)
RECORDS: Glendale is 2-7, 2-3 in the American Metro Conference; L.A. Angeles Southwest is 2-7, 1-3
LAST WEEK: The Vaqueros defeated Santa Ana college 27-24; the Cougars defeated Compton College, 52-6
OUTLOOK: After their second win of the year, the Vaqueros will try and get a victory in their season finale. Glendale turned to kicker and Crescenta Valley High graduate Chris Wood for the game-winning kick with nearly two seconds left in the game last week. Wood scored the Vaqueros’ first points of the game with a 31-yard field goal and then connected on a 34-yard kick for the win. Quarterback Nathan Eldridge had the best passing performance of the season against Santa Ana, completing 15 of 31 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns — a 28-yard pass to receiver Christopher Lee, who led the Vaqueros with 54 yards in two receptions, and the other a 17-yard throw to Luciano Borrelli. Running back Adayus Robertson punched in a one-yard touchdown and finished with a team-high 19 carries for 132 yards. The Vaqueros will keep an eye on L.A. Southwest quarterback Mekhi Ellis, who last week threw for 248 yards on 11-of-16 passing and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard score to receiver Manasseh Bennett, who had 109 yards on three catches. The Glendale defense will also likely have a chore containing running back Joshua Heyward, who ran for 137 yards in 15 carries and had a 66-yard score.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: If Glendale closes out its home finale with a win, it will finish with a 3-3 conference record, as it did in 2016. The Vaqueros have defeated the Cougars the last two seasons, and a win will be their first home victory of the season. Glendale claimed both wins away from home, a 28-24 victory in 2017 and a 26-6 triumph in 2016.