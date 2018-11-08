Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale college vs. Los Angeles Southwest College

OUTLOOK: After their second win of the year, the Vaqueros will try and get a victory in their season finale. Glendale turned to kicker and Crescenta Valley High graduate Chris Wood for the game-winning kick with nearly two seconds left in the game last week. Wood scored the Vaqueros’ first points of the game with a 31-yard field goal and then connected on a 34-yard kick for the win. Quarterback Nathan Eldridge had the best passing performance of the season against Santa Ana, completing 15 of 31 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns — a 28-yard pass to receiver Christopher Lee, who led the Vaqueros with 54 yards in two receptions, and the other a 17-yard throw to Luciano Borrelli. Running back Adayus Robertson punched in a one-yard touchdown and finished with a team-high 19 carries for 132 yards. The Vaqueros will keep an eye on L.A. Southwest quarterback Mekhi Ellis, who last week threw for 248 yards on 11-of-16 passing and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard score to receiver Manasseh Bennett, who had 109 yards on three catches. The Glendale defense will also likely have a chore containing running back Joshua Heyward, who ran for 137 yards in 15 carries and had a 66-yard score.