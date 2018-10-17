Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Hoover (canceled) Glendale vs. Burbank; Flintridge Prep vs. Milken Community; St. Francis vs. Cathedral

OUTLOOK: The Glendale Unified School District confirmed Wednesday that Friday’s contest between the Tornadoes and Falcons is canceled because Hoover “will not be able to field enough varsity players who are ready to safely play their football game against Crescenta Valley High School.” It marked the third straight week that the Tornadoes were forced to forfeit a game following repercussions from an on-campus brawl Oct. 3. Earlier, Hoover forfeited league games against Pasadena and Hoover and is now 1-8, 0-6 in league. Hoover last played Sept. 27, when it suffered a 47-7 road league loss to Arcadia. It is still yet to be determined if Hoover will take part in the annual “Battle for the Victory Bell” rivalry game next week against Glendale. Crescenta Valley (8-1, 5-1 following the forfeit win) bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking care of Glendale over the course of two days. Senior quarterback Cole Doyle enjoyed a big performance, completing 16 of 24 passes for 283 yards in a game that began Friday and was completed Saturday because of inclement weather. He finished with seven total touchdowns, including six through the air. Doyle recorded his 24 career victory at quarterback, equaling Brian Gadsby. Angel Ochoa, Colby Rees, David Baek, Max Grant, Daniel Cho and Michael Ruf each caught one touchdown pass. Crescenta Valley came into Friday tied for second with Burbank in league and trails Arcadia (5-0 in league) by one game. On the season, Doyle has completed 123 of 195 passes for 1,689 yards and 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Crescenta Valley, which lost to Burbank, and Arcadia will meet Oct. 26 at Arcadia. The Falcons are ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division VII.