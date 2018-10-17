Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Hoover (canceled) Glendale vs. Burbank; Flintridge Prep vs. Milken Community; St. Francis vs. Cathedral

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. HOOVER (CANCELED)
OUTLOOK: The Glendale Unified School District confirmed Wednesday that Friday’s contest between the Tornadoes and Falcons is canceled because Hoover “will not be able to field enough varsity players who are ready to safely play their football game against Crescenta Valley High School.” It marked the third straight week that the Tornadoes were forced to forfeit a game following repercussions from an on-campus brawl Oct. 3. Earlier, Hoover forfeited league games against Pasadena and Hoover and is now 1-8, 0-6 in league. Hoover last played Sept. 27, when it suffered a 47-7 road league loss to Arcadia. It is still yet to be determined if Hoover will take part in the annual “Battle for the Victory Bell” rivalry game next week against Glendale. Crescenta Valley (8-1, 5-1 following the forfeit win) bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking care of Glendale over the course of two days. Senior quarterback Cole Doyle enjoyed a big performance, completing 16 of 24 passes for 283 yards in a game that began Friday and was completed Saturday because of inclement weather. He finished with seven total touchdowns, including six through the air. Doyle recorded his 24 career victory at quarterback, equaling Brian Gadsby. Angel Ochoa, Colby Rees, David Baek, Max Grant, Daniel Cho and Michael Ruf each caught one touchdown pass. Crescenta Valley came into Friday tied for second with Burbank in league and trails Arcadia (5-0 in league) by one game. On the season, Doyle has completed 123 of 195 passes for 1,689 yards and 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Crescenta Valley, which lost to Burbank, and Arcadia will meet Oct. 26 at Arcadia. The Falcons are ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division VII.
GLENDALE VS. BURBANK
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Glendale High
RECORDS: The Nitros are 1-7, 0-5 in Pacific League; The Bulldogs are 5-3, 4-1
LAST WEEK: Glendale lost to Crescenta Valley, 49-22; Burbank defeated Muir, 15-14
OUTLOOK: Glendale showed some improvement against Crescenta Valley by scoring its most points in a league game this season in a game that took two days to complete. The Nitros fell behind, 28-0, after the first quarter before playing evenly with the Falcons the remainder of the contest. Glendale quarterback Trent Lousararian passed for more than 200 yards for the first time thus season in a game that kicked off Friday and finished Saturday because of inclement weather. Lousararian finished with one passing touchdown and rushed for another. The Nitros have lost 26 straight league games, with their last league win coming in 2014. Glendale will figure to have its hands full against Burbank, which won the league championship last season. The Bulldogs are tied for second with Crescenta Valley, one game behind Arcadia with two games remaining. Burbank rallied to topple Muir last week, getting a late touchdown catch from Duncan Smith. Smith then shined on defense, making a game-saving tackle on the final play of the game. Burbank quarterback Matthew Porras completed 16 of 29 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Porras has completed 104 of 187 passes for 1,674 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale last defeated Burbank in 2008, when it recorded a 37-14 victory. It marked the last season the Nitros had a winning record (6-4).
FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. MILKEN COMMUNITY
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: L.A. Pierce College
RECORDS: The Rebels are 3-3, 0-1 in Prep League; the Wildcats are 4-3, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep lost to Windward, 65-49; Milken Community lost to Chadwick, 91-12
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Flintridge Prep got off on the wrong foot in its league opener. The Rebels got off to a slow start, yielding 27 points in a 37-second stretch in the first quarter and couldn’t regroup. Flintridge Prep quarterback John Lytle completed 16 of 32 passes for 289 yards and five touchdowns. Zach Kim, who finished with 157 yards in eight receptions. caught three touchdown passes and had an interception. Charlie McCormick caught three passes for 81 yards and Ben Grable had had three receptions for 55 yards. Flintridge Prep running back Alexander Payne rushed for 68 yards in 18 carries. The Rebels, ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division I, have lost three of their last four games. Milken Community fell on hard times in its league opener. The Wildcats gave up a season-high in points versus Chadwick. Quarterback Daniel Schrager has thrown for more than 800 yards and 10 touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep has yet to lose three games in a row in 2018.
ST. FRANCIS VS. CATHEDRAL
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Cathedral High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 5-3, 1-0 in Angelus League; the Phantoms are 6-2, 1-0
LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Salesian, 41-0; Cathedral defeated Crespi, 42-0
OUTLOOK: The winner will clinch at least a share of the league title with one week left. St. Francis began league on a positive note by picking up an abbreviated home victory versus Salesian. The game was called at halftime because of inclement weather. The Golden Knights converted on their first four possession, leading to a 27-0 lead. Quarterback Darius Perrantes completed five of six passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, Perrantes has completed 110 of 213 passes for 1,883 yards and 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Kevin Armstead finished with three rushing touchdowns,Tanner Tomko scored two touchdowns and Bryson Reeves added another for St. Francis, which advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship game last season after finishing second in league behind Cathedral. It took two days for Cathedral to defeat Crespi. Cathedral had a 7-0 lead in the first half before lightning stopped the game Friday. It resumed Monday and the Phantoms didn’t miss a beat. Cathedral, ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division II, received one rushing touchdown each from Donte Riley, Terence Simon Jr. and Brandyn Jordan. Simon leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis won the inaugural Angelus League title in 2014. Cathedral has won or shared the last three league championships.