Weekly Football Previews: St. Francis vs. Westlake; Glendale vs. Ribet Academy; Flintridge Prep vs. Mammoth

OUTLOOK: The Golden Knights rebounded smoothly last week following a season-opening defeat against Mira Costa. The Golden Knights were without starting quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Football Player of the Year, because of illness. St. Francis turned to Doyle Kane, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 255 yards, and running back Kevin Armstead, who rushed 25 times for 211 yards. Kane threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another and Armstead used his explosive speed to run for two touchdowns in a game that the Golden Knights didn’t have a turnover. Its likely Perrantes will be back in the lineup against Westlake. Westlake stayed unbeaten last week with a nonleague home win against Oxnard, which was ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division VI. The Warriors had a 21-14 lead after the third quarter and held on for the win. Receiver Jason Heller caught 11 passes for more than 150 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown reception for the Warriors, who got a second-half interception return from De'Gabriel Floyd for a touchdown. Quarterback Marco Siderman completed 17 passes for more than 200 yards and a touchdown, but had three interceptions.