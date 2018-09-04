Weekly Football Previews: St. Francis vs. Westlake; Glendale vs. Ribet Academy; Flintridge Prep vs. Mammoth

ST. FRANCIS AT WESTLAKE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Westlake High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 1-1; the Warriors are 3-0
LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Damien, 38-21; Westlake defeated Oxnard, 24-20
OUTLOOK: The Golden Knights rebounded smoothly last week following a season-opening defeat against Mira Costa. The Golden Knights were without starting quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Football Player of the Year, because of illness. St. Francis turned to Doyle Kane, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 255 yards, and running back Kevin Armstead, who rushed 25 times for 211 yards. Kane threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another and Armstead used his explosive speed to run for two touchdowns in a game that the Golden Knights didn’t have a turnover. Its likely Perrantes will be back in the lineup against Westlake. Westlake stayed unbeaten last week with a nonleague home win against Oxnard, which was ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division VI. The Warriors had a 21-14 lead after the third quarter and held on for the win. Receiver Jason Heller caught 11 passes for more than 150 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown reception for the Warriors, who got a second-half interception return from De'Gabriel Floyd for a touchdown. Quarterback Marco Siderman completed 17 passes for more than 200 yards and a touchdown, but had three interceptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis.and Westlake will meet for the first time since St. Francis coach Jim Bonds took over in 2000.
RIBET ACADEMY AT GLENDALE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Glendale High
RECORDS: The Nitros are 0-2; the Fighting Frogs are 0-2
LAST WEEK: Glendale had a bye; Ribet Academy lost to North Canyon (Ariz.), 50-0
OUTLOOK: Glendale will look to return from the bye week on a positive note after suffering nonleague defeats against Maranatha and Mendez Learning Center. The Nitros last played Aug. 24 and lost, 34-21, in a home defeat against Mendez. Chris Ibarra, a reigning All-Area selection, ran for touchdowns spanning 14 and seven yards. The Nitros, who have lost nine games in a row, have scored 21 points in their first two games. Ribet, which is in the Academy League, hasn’t been able to find the end zone in its first two games. The Fighting Frogs lost to North Canyon last week at home after beginning the season with a 21-0 defeat to Pioneer on Aug. 24.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale.last began a season with three straight losses in 2010, when it finished 1-9.
FLINTRIDGE PREP AT MAMMOTH
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Mammoth High
RECORDS: The Rebels are 1-0; the Huskies are 0-2
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Sun Valley, 78-0, Mammoth lost to Tonapoh (Nev.), 58-24.
OUTLOOK: Flintridge Prep began its season on a winning note last week with a big nonleague home victory against Sun Valley. Tommy Porter paced the Rebels with three touchdowns. Porter scored his touchdowns on a rush, catch and punt return. He rushed 12 times for 141 yards. The Rebels scored on their first seven possessions and held Sun Valley to three first downs. Flintridge Prep got three total touchdowns from quarterback John Lytle and two each from Zack Kim and Will Gunter. Mammoth, which competes in the Desert Mountain League, went out of state and fell in its nonleague contest last week. The Huskies trailed, 32-0, after the first quarter and, 52-0, at halftime. The Huskies are averaging 26 points per game, but yielding 45 in losses to Desert and Tonopah.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep and Mammoth will face each other for the first time since Flintridge Prep moved to eight-man in 2016.
CRESCENTA VALLEY ON BYE WEEK
The Falcons (3-0) defeated host Montebello, 44-26, in a nonleague contest Friday. Crescenta Valley will begin Pacific League play at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Muir.
HOOVER ON BYE WEEK
The Tornadoes.(0-2) lost, 41-0, to Campbell Hall in a nonleague road game Friday. Hoover will kick off Pacific League action at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Burbank, which won the league title last season.