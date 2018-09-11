Weekly Football Previews: Hoover vs. Burbank; Crescenta Valley vs. Muir; Saugus vs. St. Francis; Glendale vs. Pasadena

OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley will start Pacific League action fresh off a bye after notching wins against Redondo Union, 28-7, Sante Fe, 27-7, and Montebello, 44-26. The Falcons have been led by senior quarterback Cole Doyle, who received All-Area recognition last season. Doyle improved to 20-6 as a starter after he completed 21 of 25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and ran 18 times for 143 yards and four scores against Montebello on Aug. 31. However, Doyle fumbled twice, which led to two touchdowns. Doyle has completed 50 of 78 passes for 687 yards with three touchdowns and one interception on the season. He’s rushed 54 times for 401 yards and 10 touchdowns and has had 100-plus yards in each game. Daniel Cho and Colby Rees each scored a touchdown for the Falcons. Muir stayed unbeaten following a nonleague home win versus Rancho Christian. The teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter before Muir scored 21 points in the second and third quarter to pull away. Muir quarterback Brian Love completed 12 of 15 passes for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Aryonis Harrison had four receptions for more than 100 yards. Running back Tyron Clark had two rushing touchdowns in five carries.