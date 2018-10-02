Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Burbank; St. Francis vs. Paraclete; Pasadena vs. Hoover; Glendale vs. Arcadia; Flintridge Prep vs. Cate

OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley remained in first place in the Pacific League with rival Arcadia after turning back Burroughs. It wasn’t easy for the Falcons, who held a 7-0 halftime lead before getting on track in the second half. Crescenta Valley broke away in the third quarter, getting a 37-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cole Coyle and a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown from Vincent Parrott. Doyle rushed for 126 yards in 18 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. Doyle completed 11 of 18 passes for 153 yards and one interception. On the season, Doyle has completed 96 of 149 passes for 1,288 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s rushed for 884 yards in 115 carries and 18 touchdowns. Receiver Colby Rees caught three passes for 89 yards. The Falcons continue to thrive on defense. Crescenta Valley, ranked second in CIF Southern Section Division VII behind San Jacinto, has yielded seven points four times this season. Burbank, which captured the league championship last season, bounced back with a huge effort against Pasadena. The Bulldogs received a big effort from wide receiver Erik Harutyunyan, who caught three touchdowns passes and intercepted two passes. He caught eight passes for 165 yards. Burbank quarterback Matthew Porras completed 18 of 28 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns and teammate Isaac Glover rushed for 125 yards in 17 carries and three touchdowns.