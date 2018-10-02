Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Burbank; St. Francis vs. Paraclete; Pasadena vs. Hoover; Glendale vs. Arcadia; Flintridge Prep vs. Cate

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. BURBANK
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Falcons are 6-0, 3-0 in Pacific League; the Bulldogs are 3-3, 2-1
LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Burroughs, 28-7; Burbank defeated Pasadena, 52-14
OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley remained in first place in the Pacific League with rival Arcadia after turning back Burroughs. It wasn’t easy for the Falcons, who held a 7-0 halftime lead before getting on track in the second half. Crescenta Valley broke away in the third quarter, getting a 37-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cole Coyle and a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown from Vincent Parrott. Doyle rushed for 126 yards in 18 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. Doyle completed 11 of 18 passes for 153 yards and one interception. On the season, Doyle has completed 96 of 149 passes for 1,288 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s rushed for 884 yards in 115 carries and 18 touchdowns. Receiver Colby Rees caught three passes for 89 yards. The Falcons continue to thrive on defense. Crescenta Valley, ranked second in CIF Southern Section Division VII behind San Jacinto, has yielded seven points four times this season. Burbank, which captured the league championship last season, bounced back with a huge effort against Pasadena. The Bulldogs received a big effort from wide receiver Erik Harutyunyan, who caught three touchdowns passes and intercepted two passes. He caught eight passes for 165 yards. Burbank quarterback Matthew Porras completed 18 of 28 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns and teammate Isaac Glover rushed for 125 yards in 17 carries and three touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley is 3-2 against Burbank since 2013, though Burbank recorded a 37-20 victory last season.
PARACLETE VS. ST. FRANCIS
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: St. Francis High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 4-2; the Spirits are 2-5
LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Mayfair, 51-41,; Paraclete lost to Cornerstone Christian (Texas), 28-27
OUTLOOK: St. Francis returns to Friedman Field riding a wave of momentum after winning its third nonleague consecutive contest. The Golden Knights turned to quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Football Player of the Year, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. The senior rushed for 66 yards in nine carries and had one touchdown. Returning from an injury, running back Kevin Armstead finished with 21 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Bryson Reeves caught four passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. St. Francis, which reached the CIF southern Section Division III championship game last season, will look to close out nonleague on a winning note before kicking off Angelus League competition. Paraclete defeated Moorpark to win the Division V championship last season. The Spirits have lost two straight games. Paraclete has scored 194 points and given up 254. The Spirits are paced by quarterback Marshall Saul, who has passed for more than 1,000 yards.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Paraclete coach Dean Herrington served as offensive coordinator and mentor at Hart when St. Francis coach Jim Bonds was Hart’s quarterback in the 1980s.
PASADENA VS. HOOVER
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Glendale High
RECORDS: The Tornadoes are 1-5, 0-3 in Pacific League; the Bulldogs are 3-3, 1-2
LAST WEEK: Hoover lost to Arcadia, 47-7; Pasadena lost to Burbank, 52-14
OUTLOOK: Hoover returns home after losing five straight road games. The Tornadoes were outscored, 241-54, in that stretch. Hoover has struggled of offense, scoring seven points in each of its last two contests. Hoover quarterback Matthis Richards completed 10 of 27 passes for 56 yards and had two interceptions against Arcadia. Both interceptions were returned for touchdowns. The Tornadoes avoided being shut out for the second time this season when Sebastian Sologaista recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Pasadena got an 83-yard touchdown run from running back Mekhi Fox in the second quarter. The Bulldogs have lost two games in a row and are 1-1 against local squads.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Hoover will compete in its first home game at Moyse Field this season. Hoover played a home game on campus, recording a 13-12 victory against La Cañada on Aug. 17.
GLENDALE VS. ARCADIA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Arcadia High
RECORDS: The Nitros are 1-5, 0-3 in the Pacific League; the Apaches are 4-2, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Glendale lost to Muir, 51-0; Arcadia defeated Hoover, 47-7,
OUTLOOK: Glendale continued to struggle, falling to Muir en route to dropping its 24th consecutive league contest. The Nitros, who last won a league game in 2014, gave up 31 first-quarter points and didn’t register a first down the entire game. Glendale received 12 yards rushing from running back Christian Ibarra, who was the lone Nitro to net positive yardage The Nitros are averaging 11.1 points per game. Arcadia stayed tied for first in league following a lopsided home win against Hoover. Rolandiss Whitener of Arcadia returned the opening kick off 83 yards to make it 7-0. The Apaches returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including one apiece from Maxwell Gurule and Whitener. Arcadia quarterback Dylan Guerra has passed for 15 touchdowns. He’s completed 92 of 131 passes for 1,454 yards with two interceptions. Wide receiver Jabari Kindle has caught 15 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns for the Apaches, ranked seventh in CIF Southern Section Division VIII.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale has lost three straight games, having been outscored, 144-13.
CATE VS. FLINTRIDGE PREP
WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Flintridge Prep
RECORDS: The Rebels are 3-1; the Rams are 4-0
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Thacher, 65-64; Cate defeated Millken Community, 77-12,
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Flintridge Prep capped its victory last week with nearly a minute remaining to earn a nonleague win. Quarterback John Lytle connected with Max Gitlin on a 15-yard touchdown pass for the Rebels, ranked No. 8 in eight-man CIF Southern Section Division I. Lytle finished with eight touchdown passes, including five to Ben Grable. Lytle threw for 398 yards. and Grable caught 16 passes for 143 yards. Tommy Porter collected 9 1/2 tackles for Flintridge Prep, which got seven from Will Gunter. Cate jumped out to a 43-6 lead against Milken Community after the first quarter and held a 57-6 halftime advantage. The Rams compete in the Mount. Pinos League and advanced two rounds in the playoffs last season. They are ranked second in Division I behind Mojave.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep is 0-2 against Cate since converting to eight-man in 2016. Cate notched a 70-20 victory last season.