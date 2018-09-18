Weekly Football Previews: Glendale vs. Burroughs; Villanova Prep vs. Flintridge Prep; Pasadena vs. Crescenta Valley; St. Francis vs. Harvard-Westlake; Hoover vs. Muir

GLENDALE VS. BURROUGHS
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Burroughs High
RECORDS: The Nitros are 1-3, 0-1 in Pacific League; the Indians are 0-4, 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Glendale lost to Pasadena, 48-7: Burroughs lost to Arcadia, 45-27
OUTLOOK: Glendale’s bid to win a second game in a row fell by the wayside following a league-opening home defeat. The Nitros will look to get back on track after surrendering 34 points in the second quarter. Glendale’s lone score came on a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trent Lousararian to Seth Harley. The Nitros are averaging 15.2 points per game while yielding 37. Glendale has lost 22 straight league games since beating cross-town rival Hoover in the final contest of the 2014 campaign. It’s been a frustrating start to the season for the Indians, who are led by first-year coach Rand Holdren. Burroughs quarterback Nathan Piper had two total touchdowns versus Arcadia. Running back Luke Rogers rushed for 76 yards in 35 carries and had a touchdown. Burroughs has struggled on defense, giving up 47 points per contest. The Indians have allowed 39 points or more in their four games..
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale hasn’t beaten Burroughs since Burroughs joined the Pacific League in 2006.
VILLANOVA PREP VS. FLINTRIDGE PREP
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Flintridge Prep
RECORDS: The Wildcats are 2-1; the Rebels are 2-0
LAST WEEK: Villanova Prep defeated Valley Christian Academy, 40-26; Flintridge Prep had a bye
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Wildcats have won two consecutive games following their win against Valley Christian Academy at home. Villanova will hit the road for the first time this season looking to slow down rested Flintridge Prep. Flintridge Prep had a bye after registering an 85-30 nonleague win at Mammoth on Sept. 8. Flintridge Prep received four touchdowns from quarterback John Lytle and two each from Zach Kim and Tommy Porter to turn back Mammoth. The Rebels are averaging 81.5 points per game.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Villanova Prep and Flintridge Prep will meet for the first time since 2012, when Flintridge Prep posted a 48-6 win in an 11-man division tilt .
PASADENA VS. CRESCENTA VALLEY
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Glendale High
RECORDS: The Falcons are 4-0, 1-0 in Pacific League; the Bulldogs are 3-1, 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Muir, 31-7; Pasadena defeated Glendale, 48-7
OUTLOOK: Pasadena continues to impress during the first part of the season, which included a convincing league-opening victory on the road versus Glendale. The Bulldogs received an impressive effort from quarterback Andreas Solling, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Overall, he’s completed 51 of 77 passes for 691 yards and 11 touchdowns. Receiver Jeremiah Hutchins caught four passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Crescenta Valley’s stellar defense shined against Muir, intercepting three passes and limiting the Mustangs to 98 passing yards. The Falcons got one interception apiece from Angel Ochoa, Vincent Parrott and Colby Rees For good measure, Crescenta Valley rolled up five sacks. Quarterback Cole Doyle completed 11 of 17 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 149 yards in 22 carries and had two touchdowns. Overall, Doyle, a reigning All-Area selection, has completed 61 of 95 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns..
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley is yielding 11.8 points per game and has allowed seven points in three of its contests.
ST. FRANCIS VS. HARVARD-WESTLAKE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Harvard-Westlake High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 2-2; the Wolverines are 3-2
LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Saugus, 17-13, Harvard-Westlake defeated Salesian, 49-25
OUTLOOK: St. Francis has proven it can win at home, backed by a steady performance across the board against Saugus. It’s on the road where the Golden Knights have struggled following losses against Mira Costa and Westlake. St. Francis will look to get its first road win against a former foe from the Angelus League in the nonleague contest. St. Francis got a splendid effort from freshman Max Garrison versus Saugus. Garrison rushed for one touchdown and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 94 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception to ignite the Golden Knights, who reached the CIF Southern Section Division III title game last season. Quarterback Darius Perrantes, who was tabbed the All-Area Football Player of the Year last season, completed 11 of 27 passes for 178 yards. Harvard-Westlake posted another fantastic effort on offense in its nonleague home win against Salesian. It marked the third straight win for the Wolverines. Harvard-Westlake is averaging 44 points per game in its last two contests.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis finished 3-1 against Harvard-Westlake in the Angelus League from 2014-2017, including a 77-27 victory last season.
HOOVER VS. MUIR
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Muir High
RECORDS: The Tornadoes are 1-3, 0-1 in league; the Mustangs are 3-1, 0-1 in Pacific League
LAST WEEK: Hoover lost to Burbank, 44-26; Muir lost to Crescenta Valley, 31-7
OUTLOOK: Hoover will remain on the road for a fourth consecutive game and will look to pick up its first win away from home. It will likely be a tough test for the Tornadoes against the Mustangs. Hoover suffered its third straight defeat last week and will look to get back on track. The Tornadoes struggled on defense, allowing 30 first-quarter points against Burbank. Quarterback Mattis Richards completed 20 of 30 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns, including a nine-yard scoring pass to James Chang in the second quarter. Jaiden Forster added a 15-yard touchdown run for Hoover. Muir suffered its first loss last week and had difficulty trying to gain traction against Crescenta Valley. Muir quarterbacks Brian Love, Amaris Harrison and Tyquise Solomon combined to complete eight of 24 passes for 98 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Prior to the Crescenta Valley matchup, Muir averaged 39.6 points per contest.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Hoover has been shut out by Muir 11 times since the start of the 2005 season, including a 48-0 loss in 2017.