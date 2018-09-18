Weekly Football Previews: Glendale vs. Burroughs; Villanova Prep vs. Flintridge Prep; Pasadena vs. Crescenta Valley; St. Francis vs. Harvard-Westlake; Hoover vs. Muir

OUTLOOK: St. Francis has proven it can win at home, backed by a steady performance across the board against Saugus. It’s on the road where the Golden Knights have struggled following losses against Mira Costa and Westlake. St. Francis will look to get its first road win against a former foe from the Angelus League in the nonleague contest. St. Francis got a splendid effort from freshman Max Garrison versus Saugus. Garrison rushed for one touchdown and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 94 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception to ignite the Golden Knights, who reached the CIF Southern Section Division III title game last season. Quarterback Darius Perrantes, who was tabbed the All-Area Football Player of the Year last season, completed 11 of 27 passes for 178 yards. Harvard-Westlake posted another fantastic effort on offense in its nonleague home win against Salesian. It marked the third straight win for the Wolverines. Harvard-Westlake is averaging 44 points per game in its last two contests.