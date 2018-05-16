Flintridge Prep softball wins via blowout in wild-card action

It took a bit more than three hours for the Flintridge Prep softball team to arrive in Pismo Beach for its CIF Southern Section Division VII wild-card contest against Coastal Christian on Tuesday.
Not long after exiting the bus for the diamond, Flintridge Prep had no trouble scoring runs.
Flintridge Prep received three hits and four runs batted in apiece from Melissa Grande and Olivia Stevens to roll to a 22-0 victory in a game called after five innings.
"It took a long time to get here, but I definitely liked the way we responded early in the game," Flintridge Prep coach Julie Mejia said. "I think our players were determined and we did a lot of good things out there."
Flintridge Prep (10-7) will take part in a first-round road game against Santa Clarita Valley International (10-3) Thursday at a time to be determined.
Flintridge Prep, which finished fourth in the Prep League, finished with 11 hits and walked 16 times to topple Coastal Christian (6-5). The Rebels scored three runs in the first and eight in the second to build a comfortable 11-0 lead.
"We got all of those runs early and they only had nine players," Mejia said.
Flintridge Prep starting pitcher Kate Huntley went the distance. She struck out 10 and yielded two hits.
Flintridge Prep scored three runs in the third, six in the fourth and and two in the fifth.
Costal Christian finished third in the Coast Valley League.
Now, Flintridge Prep will get set to face Santa Clarita Valley International. Santa Clarita Valley International finished first in the Omega League.
"It will be exciting to play in another playoff game," Mejia said. "We'll move forward and see what we can do and we won't have to travel as far as we did today."
