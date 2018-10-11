Inexperienced Glendale Adventist Academy volleyball swept by Archer

Glendale Adventist (10-11, 1-7 in league) will close out the regular season Thursday with a nonleague home match versus San Gabriel Academy. The CIF playoff pairings will be unveiled Saturday, though Glendale Adventist will finish last in a difficult league that includes Archer and Buckley. Archer won the Division VIiI championship and Buckley took the Division VIII crown last season and the two went neck-and-neck to vie for the league title this season.