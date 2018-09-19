Success no idle boast for St. Francis product Gangi

“His chances of playing at the next level are very bright,” Clarkson said. “The one thing coaches will come away with when they see him in practice and when they see him in games is the kid is in total control. He’s been given the ability to call a lot of his own plays and to check his own protections. He’s got more responsibility than 99% of college quarterbacks. For a young quarterback, you don’t see that. He’s won over the trust of his coaching staff and he’s done it the hard way. He’s won over the trust of his teammates. Those guys would die for him and he would do the same for them.