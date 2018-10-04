Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale college vs. Chaffey College

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros couldn’t shake off a one-dimensional, offensive game plan against West L.A. in their conference opener last week. Despite strong performances by running backs Daniel Torres, who had 121 yards in 19 carries, and Adayus Robertson, who had 112 yards in 19 carries, Glendale’s offense couldn’t muster much yardage through the air with two top receivers missing. Quarterback Nathan Eldridge contributed 64 yards on the ground, but only completed eight of 21 passes for 58 yards. While the Vaqueros offense has its kinks to fix, Chaffey had 11 players score in its victory against Compton. Panthers quarterback Eric Stewart passed for 63 yards and three touchdowns. He completed five of seven passes. Chaffey running back Derrione Leeper led the team with 43 yards in five carries for two touchdowns and receiver Isaiah Jarrett-Bolding had a team-high two receptions for 41 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown. The Panthers’ special teams returned two interceptions for two scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.