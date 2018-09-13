Weekly College Football Preview: Moorpark College at Glendale Community College

OUTLOOK: Moorpark, which is in the National Northern Conference, fell at home to Cerritos in a nonconference tilt. Like Glendale, Moorpark has struggled on offense, averaging 13 points per contest. The Raiders had 236 yards of offense versus Ceritos, including nine catches for 73 yards from Curtis Culliar. Quarterback Bryce Viole completed 14 of 27 passes for 98 yards and one interception in a game the Raiders never led. Dru Mathis had 15 tackles for the Raiders. The Vaqueros stumbled on offense last week, finishing with just seven first downs and 145 yards of offense in a nonconference home game. Glendale trailed, 21-0, after the first quarter and could get no closer than 14 points twice. Glendale’s touchdowns came on a 27-yard interception return by Johnny Reed and a six-yard run by Adayus Robertson. Quarterback Nathan Eldridge completed 10 of 13 passes for 38 yards and one interception for Glendale, which is averaging 11.5 points per game. The Vaqueros received one interception apiece from Charles Suey and Khaled Wahezi.