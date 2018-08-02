Glendale college football will see familiarity in 2018 schedule

Things will look a bit different for the Glendale Community College football team with respect to its 2018 schedule.
While Glendale will remain in the American Metro Conference for a third consecutive season, the seven-team conference has undergone some change with Chaffey and L.A. Valley joining the conference and East L.A. and Pasadena City College leaving.
Glendale will take on seven teams in 2018 that it played last season. Glendale finished 2-8, 2-4 in conference for fifth place.
Glendale coach John Rome said the addition of new teams might spice up the conference.
“You get some new teams in there and you see some different things,” Rome said. “Most of the teams we are used to seeing through the years, but it will be exciting to go up against Chaffey.”
The Vaqueros will begin their season at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 with a nonconference game at Antelope Valley. The teams last met in 2015, when they were in the American Pacific Conference. Antelope Valley recorded a 24-19 home win against Glendale. Antelope Valley (5-5) took second in the American Pacific Conference behind Allan Hancock last season.
Glendale started last season with a 17-10 loss at Golden West.
Glendale will kick off the home portion of its schedule against Pasadena at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Sartoris Field. The Vaqueros split the two conference tilts with the Lancers, losing, 38-7, last season. PCC went 5-5 for third place.
Moorpark will pay a visit to Glendale in a nonconference contest at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. The Raiders (3-7) finished fourth in the National Northern Conference last season.
Glendale will close out nonconference play by making its longest trip (180 miles round trip) of the season to Mount San Jacinto in the Inland Empire at 1 p.m. Sept. 22. Glendale lost 27-26 in overtime to Mt. San Jacinto last season. The Eagles went 5-5 and took third in the American Mountain Conference in 2017.
“It’s always interesting when we play Mt. San Jacinto, especially down there where its going to be very hot,” Rome said. “We had a good battle with them last year.
“I think we’ll have some good tests in nonconference to get us ready for conference.”
Glendale will start conference action where it did last year — at West L.A. at 1 p.m. Sept. 29. West. L.A. posted a 21-13 win in last season’s meeting. West L.A. finished 3-7 and in fourth place last season.
Glendale will compete against Chaffey at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at home. Chaffey went 2-8 and finished fifth in the National Central Conference in 2017.
The Vaqueros will make their second appearance in as many years at Compton at 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Glendale beat Compton, 20-13, last season for its first win of the season. Compton finished 1-9 and in sixth place.
One change from last season for Glendale will be the bye week. Glendale will have a bye Oct. 20. The Vaqueros had their bye in the sixth week last season.
“I kind of have mixed feelings about when the bye comes,” Rome said. “We’re used to having it in the middle of the season. I guess it doesn’t really matter, but it’s all better than having it with a week or two left in the season.”
Following the bye, Glendale will take on visiting L.A. Valley at 1 p.m. Oct. 27. Valley rolled to a 33-0 nonconference win against Glendale last season en route to going 4-6 and placing fifth in the American Pacific Conference. It will mark the first time since 2015 that the teams will be in the same conference. The squads were in the American Pacific Conference from 2010 to 2015.
Glendale will invade Santa Ana for a conference game at 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Glendale suffered a 45-16 loss to Santa Ana last season. Santa Ana finished 7-4 and won the conference championship last season. Santa Ana lost to San Diego Mesa, 37-34, in the Southern California Bowl last season.
The Vaqueros will wrap up the regular season at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at home against L.A. Southwest. Glendale earned a 28-24 win against L.A. Southwest last season. L.A. Southwest went 0-10 last season and have lost 28 straight games.
2018 Vaqueros Schedule
Sept. 1 at Antelope Valley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Pasadena, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 Moorpark, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Mount San Jacinto, 1 p.m.
Sept. 29 at West L.A., 1 p.m.
Oct. 6 Chaffey, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Compton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 L.A. Valley, 1 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Santa Ana, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 L.A. Southwest, 1 p.m.