Glendale Community College women's tennis begins playoffs on right note

"Riverside came ready to play today and that last doubles set was unbelievable," Glendale coach Deo Sy said. "You could feel the tension trading volleys and points and then it comes down to the tiebreaker. I talked to Hailey and Srna when they were down, 6-3, and told them they were doing too much too soon. Then they started hitting some cross-court shots and they set up each other so well. That was the turning point in the whole match."