Glendale college tennis' Lepchevaska, McNall fall short in Ojai quarters

Another phenomenal season for the Glendale Community College women's tennis team concluded Saturday afternoon in the familiar setting of Ojai.
The doubles squad of seventh-seeded Hailey McNall and Srna Lepchevaska lost in the Ojai Women's Community College Doubles quarterfinals to the third-seeded Orange Coast tandem of Miri Inoue and Cameryn Mason in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
"They're the No. 3 seed, they're a very solid team," said Glendale coach Deo Sy, who added one of his players was dealing with an arm injury. "That team is just solid overall. If you're not on, it can easily be turned against you."
In arguably the biggest team win of the season, Glendale defeated Orange Coast in the California Community College Athletic Assn. Dual Team Southern California Tennis semifinal, 5-4. McNall and Lepchevaska each won in singles, but came up short in doubles play against Mason and Inoue, 8-6.
"They were hungry and they wanted to go as far as they could," Sy said of his team.
With the loss, another sensational campaign ended for GCC on the second-to-last day of the junior college season as the Ojai Tournament serves as the state singles and doubles championships for junior college.
As a team, Glendale won its fourth straight Western State Conference crown in undefeated fashion as it was nary challenged in conference competition and then returned to the Southern California Tennis Regional Championship after a 2015 appearance where it lost to eventual state titlist Cerritos.
In conference, all six finalists were from Glendale as Miah Webb won the singles title against Lepchevaska and McNall and Lepchevaska won the doubles championship against Webb and Sabrina Subero. From there, Glendale sent four singles players and three doubles teams to Ojai.
"Obviously, what we've accomplished as a team is great, but the growth process is what's truly great," Sy said. "It's definitely their hard work paying off."
