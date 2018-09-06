Weekly College Football Preview: Pasadena City College at Glendale college

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros sputtered on offense in their nonconference season-opener on the road last week. The score was tied at 3 in the first quarter when Crescenta Valley High product Chris Wood kicked a 44-yard field goal. But Glendale was held to just six points the rest of the way and outscored, 20-6. Adayus Robertson got the first Glendale touchdown of the season with a two-yard run around the left side with less than a second left before the half, as Antelope Valley went into the break with a 10-9 lead. The leading receiver for Glendale was Tyree O’Neil with three grabs for 49 yards. The leading rusher for the Vaqueros was Robertson with 13 carries for 36 yards. In last week’s win, the Lancers received 150 yards rushing in 14 carries from sophomore running back Sultaan Sullivan. Freshman running back Drake Beasley added 89 yards in 11 carries. Sophomore receiver Forest Fajardo, a Burbank High product, led PCC's receivers with six receptions for 42 yards.