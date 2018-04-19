All-Area Girls’ Basketball Second Team

Rachel Dayag, Senior, Guard, Crescenta Valley
All-Pacific League first-team selection averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and three steals per game for tri-league champs.
Sofia Gonzalez, Freshman, Guard, Flintridge Prep
Averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to earn All-CIF Southern Section Division III-A first-team and All-Prep League second-team nods.
Marin Grote, Senior, Center, Burroughs
All-Pacific League first-team selection was a force inside who registered 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Sarah Perez, Senior, Guard, Crescenta Valley
Contributed 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game to secure All-Pacific League first-team selection.
Brooke Yasuda, Junior, Guard, La Cañada
All-Rio Hondo League first-team pick averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and two assists per contest.