All-Area Girls’ Basketball Second Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 18, 2018 | 9:35 PM
Crescenta Valley senior Rachel Dayag was named to the All-Area Girls' Basketball Second Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Rachel Dayag, Senior, Guard, Crescenta Valley

All-Pacific League first-team selection averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and three steals per game for tri-league champs.

Flintridge Prep freshman Sofia Gonzalez was named to the All-Area Girls' Basketball Second Team. (Photo by Dan Watson)

Sofia Gonzalez, Freshman, Guard, Flintridge Prep

Averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to earn All-CIF Southern Section Division III-A first-team and All-Prep League second-team nods.
Burroughs High senior Marin Grote was named to the All-Area Girls' Basketball Second Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Marin Grote, Senior, Center, Burroughs

All-Pacific League first-team selection was a force inside who registered 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Crescenta Valley High senior Sarah Perez was named to the All-Area Girls' Basketball Second Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Sarah Perez, Senior, Guard, Crescenta Valley

Contributed 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game to secure All-Pacific League first-team selection.

La Cañada High junior Brooke Yasuda was named to the All-Area Girls' Basketball Second Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Brooke Yasuda, Junior, Guard, La Cañada

All-Rio Hondo League first-team pick averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and two assists per contest.

