No hiccups for Burbank football against Glendale

GLENDALE — The Burbank High football team did not want to suffer any hiccups against Glendale.
The Bulldogs were looking to stay in contention for their second straight Pacific League championship when they faced the host Nitros on Thursday at Moyse Field.
For Glendale, it was attempting to break a league winless streak that dated back to the 2015 season.
Quarterback Matthew Porras threw five touchdown passes to lead Burbank to a 49-6 victory over host Glendale to keep the Bulldogs in the title hunt and extend the Nitros league skid to 27 games.
Burbank (6-3, 5-1 in league) trails Arcadia by one game with one game remaining.
Burbank scored early and often, as the Bulldogs built a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Porras, a senior, connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Erik Harutyunyan to open the scoring early in the first quarter. Glendale drove to the Bulldog 12-yard line on its next possession, but turned the ball over on downs.
Burbank responded as senior tight end Duncan Smith scored on an 88-yard catch and run from Porras.
Porras completed 13 out of 22 passes for 296 yards. Harutyunyan caught five passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including a 30-yard scoring pass from Porras on a fourth-and-seven play in the second quarter.
“Matt and I have played four years together and with rep after rep in practice we've developed a great connection,” Harutyunyan said. “It was a hitch play on that fourth-and-seven play and I knew Matt would throw it to the outside so I could turn up the sideline and score.”
Glendale (1-8, 0-6) was led by senior quarterback Trent Lousararian, who completed seven of 30 passes for 115 yards.
Kevin Alvarez scored the lone Nitro touchdown on a two-yard yard run with 20 seconds left in the game. The touchdown was set up by a 22-yard completion from Lousararian to Seth Harley.
“We got off to a good start as we were pushing it,” Glendale coach Cary Harris said. “Our defense gave up too many big plays which was disappointing since we have been showing improvement. We're playing for the seniors now.
The Burbank defense recorded three interceptions. Chadz Vang returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. At one point, the Bulldogs defense forced Lousararian into 18 consecutive passes without a completion.
Smith, who is headed to UC Davis, caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Christopher Stanis closed out the scoring for Burbank with a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Burbank and Glendale both had short weeks, as their games on Friday night were continued on Saturday because of inclement weather.
“Since we didn't finish until Saturday last week, we had a short turn around and it took us awhile to get our intensity up,” Burbank Coach Adam Colman said.
“Our kids had to rally around each other as it's all hands on deck for next week."
Burbank will face Burroughs in the annual Big Game crosstown rivalry next Friday at Memorial Field. Glendale will take on rival Hoover in the annual “Battle for the Victory Bell” next Thursday at Moyse Field.