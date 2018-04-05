Burroughs, Glendale swimming split league dual meet

GLENDALE — Maya Wilson continues to impress swimming in different events.
It's made the Burroughs High sophomore girls' standout even more versatile while breaking school records in the process.
Wilson won two individual races and teamed up to capture two relays en route to powering visiting Burroughs to a 101-66 Pacific League win Wednesday against Glendale.
Glendale received two individual victories from Ben Do, who also helped win two relays, in Glendale's boys' team's 90-67 win versus Burroughs.
Wilson, the reigning All-Area Girls' Swimmer of the Year, captured league titles in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races last season. On Wednesday, Wilson finished first in the 100 butterfly in a school-record mark of 59.68 and took the 100 freestyle in 56 seconds.
"It's fun to swim in different events and be able to enjoy all strokes," said Wilson, a member of the Rose Bowl Aquatics National team who participated in the CIF State Meet last season. "I'm not as tired as I should be [compared to competing in the 200 and 500].
"The butterfly was better. I went out faster and broke the school record. You try to push yourself."
Wilson teamed up with Marlena Skrabak, Annabelle Morning and Aleah Orozco to win the 200 medley relay in 2:08. She also grouped with Skrabak, Orozco and Emanuella Nathan to win the 200 free relay (1:56).
"Maya amazes me," Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said. "She keeps dropping her times and it's all about her work ethic and character. She's incredible."
Burroughs (2-1 in league) got victories from Maddie Spangler in the 200 freestyle (2:20), Nathan in the 50 freestyle (21.94) and Mia Fallon in the 500 freestyle (6:14). Fallon, Orozco, Nathan and Skrabak won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:22.22.
"We have a lot of hard-working swimmer," Cook said. "I'm not big on scores, just about seeing improvements."
Glendale (1-2 in league) received first-place finishes from Nicole Avedisian in the 200 individual medley (2:47), Clara Cho in the 100 backstroke (1:12.84) and Ariadne De Leon in the 100 breaststroke (1:12).
On the boys' side, Do paved the way for the Nitros (2-1 in league).
The junior finished first in the 50 freestyle (53.24) and 100 freestyle (53.24). Do also worked with Leo Grossman, Antonio Gutierrez and Kierin Ferris to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.78) and teamed with Anthony Ovsepyan, Grossman and Ferris to capture the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.03).
"I came back from a school triip to Japan, so I haven't been in the water all that much since," Do said. "I seem to work better under pressure and that's helped me a lot. You saw that in the 100 freestyle in which everything came together for me."
Glendale got first-place performances from Ferris in the 200 freestyle (1:59.76), Ovsepyan in the 200 IM (2:16.17), Gutierrez in the 500 freestyle (5:35.78) and Grossman in the 100 backstroke (1:03.84).
"Ben is kind of a machine in that he knows how to kick it into another gear," Glendale coach Carol Driffill said. "We have a very dedicated team and they've been coming through.
"With the girls, we are still building. We are making progress."
Burroughs (1-2 in league) had an outstanding effort from Reigh Abaoag, who won the 100 butterfly (53.09) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.24). He teamed with Arthur Eldridge, Daniel Marinero and Nathan Gault-Crabb to finish first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.27).
"Reigh has been killing it and he's passionate about getting his times down," Cook said.
