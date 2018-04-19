Glendale track and field tops Hoover

GLENDALE — After winning two individual events and two relays, Dylan Andrade mustered enough energy to raise the Bronze Bowl and run a lap with his teammates around the track at Glendale High's Moyse Field on Wednesday.
The Glendale High boys' track and field freshman sprinter received quite an introduction to the cross-town rivalry with Hoover when the teams competed in a Pacific League meet.
Andrade enjoyed his finest moment of the season after winning the 200- and 400-meter races, along with the 4x100 and 4x400 relays events to help Glendale post a 99-36 win. In the girls' meet, Glendale recorded a 94-41 win. Overall, Glendale defeated Hoover, 195-77, to retain possession of the Bronze Bowl — awarded to the school with the most points combined in the meet.
Glendale improved to 19-0 since the bowl's inception.
Andrade won the 400 in 50.78 seconds and the 200 in 22.86. He teamed with Ostap Mejia, Thomas Khan and Esteban Pelayo to capture the 4x100 (43.84) and worked with Mejia, Arvin Sales and Khan to take first in the 4x400 (3 minutes, 33 seconds).
"It's been an amazing experience," Andrade said. "It's my first time and you can feel the rivalry when you are out there running.
"You just love the team and you want to win against your rival. I enjoyed the 200 the most because it's mostly mental and you look down at your lane and run your hardest."
Glendale (3-4 overall and in league) won 13 of the 16 events. The Nitros received wins from Sales in the 1,600 (4:45) and 800 (2:07) and Joesph Cruz in the long jump (19 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (38-5).
Glendale got one victory apiece from Victor Mendoza in the 100 high hurdles (18.31), Khan in the 100 (time not available), David Fuentes in the 300 hurdles (43.09), Julius Reyes in the discus (135-9) and Lucas Cseri in the high jump (5-4).
Hoover (1-6 overall and in league) received first-place efforts from Omer Abdelrahim in the 3,200 (10:37), Azad Markosian in the shot put (41-1) and Jeffrey Nguyen in the pole vault (8 feet).
On the girls' side, Glendale (4-3 overall and in league) won 11 events to top Hoover (1-6 overall and in league).
Marion Dacosta won two races and one relay to spur Glendale. Dacosta won the 400 (1:02) and the long jump (15 3 1/4). Dacosta worked with Samantha Amezquita, Kendall Gaskin and Maria Tsarukyan to win the 4x100 relay in 52.01.
The Nitros got first-place performances from Vanneza Venzor in the 1,600 (5:45) and 800 (2:38) and Faviola Ramirez in the shot put (29-75) and discus (96-11).
Glendale also got first-place finishes from Amezquita in the 110 hurdles (18.93), Gaskin in the 100 (time not available), Dipa Roy in the triple jump (29-6) and Sofia Boiajian in the pole vault (6-6).
"I think our athletes came out very focused and competed well against Hoover," Glendale coach Bob Bailey said. "I always enjoy this meet and it's the most competitive meet we've had with Hoover over the last four or five years. That's good because that means both teams are heading in the right direction."
The Tornadoes got first-place performances from Jeannie Chae in the 300 hurdles (54.56), Jazzmin Simmons in the 200 (26.71), Lia Yaghisaei in the 3,200 (13:26) and Amanda Hersh in the high jump (4-4). Simmons grouped with Rachelle Gilbuena, Madeline Coppersmith and Olivia Garcia to win the 4x400 in 4:28.
"Both our boys' and girls' teams competed very hard today and we have a lot of new people," Hoover coach Jack Sallakian said. "We had some good marks on both sides and it will give them confidence heading into the league prelims and finals."
The league prelims will be held April 27 at Arcadia High and the finals will take place May 3 at Arcadia.
