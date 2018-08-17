Hoover football comes back to topple La Cañada

La Cañada had taken the lead in the game for the second time with 8:54 left in the fourth. A Richards pass was tipped up into the air, and just before it found the turf Spartans Dezin Delgatty scooped up the ball and returned it 12 yards for a 12-6 advantage. However, the pass attempt on a two-point conversion was picked off, leaving the door open for the Tornadoes, who would walk through it for the victory.