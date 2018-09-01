Hoover football can't find any success on road

NORTH HOLLYWOOD — The Hoover High football team was on game two of a five-game road stint when the Tornadoes faced host Campbell Hall.
This stop did not go well.
Hoover never really got rolling, struggling in all aspects of the game as the host Vikings defeated the Tornadoes, 41-0, in a nonleague contest Friday night.
“Lazy, undisciplined [and] a lack of heart,” Hoover coach Terrance Jones said of his team’s effort.
Campbell Hall (2-0) jumped out quickly and led, 20-0, after the first quarter. The Tornadoes got a punt blocked, ending the opening possession. Tthree plays later, the Vikings scored on a 12-yard run, but the Tornadoes blocked the point-after kick try.
Later in the first, two plays after Hoover (1-2) allowed a long punt return, the hosts scored again on a 12-yard touchdown run. Landon Richardson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Hawkins for the final touchdown of the quarter.
The Vikings hung 21 more points on Hoover in the second. Two touchdowns came on receptions by Jonny Garnett and the third touchdown by way of a 41-yard interception return. The ensuing extra-point kick was the last point of the game, as the score was 41-0 at the break.
Hawkins was 12 of 15 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception in the second half, picked off by Hoover’s James Chang. The Vikings had six players make at least one catch, led by Christian Fullerton with three for 46 yards.
Hoover quarterback Mattis Richards went five of 22 for 52 yards and was picked off twice. Guilermo Corrales had three catches for 45 yards.
Jaiden Forster powered his way to 49 rushing yards in 12 carries. The senior ran hard throughout, consistently finishing his runs by initiating contact against would-be tacklers.
Tornados Jayden Williams had two first-half sacks. Hoover’s Albert Luna had a second-half fumble recovery, as the Vikings had a field full of reserves, having taken the foot off the accelerator in the second half.
Next week Hoover has a bye before starting back up and entering Pacific League play on the road versus Burbank.
“I can’t find anything positive right now,” Jones said.