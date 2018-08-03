Hoover football features campus home game in 2018

There will be plenty of sizzle throughout the 2018 Hoover High football schedule.
A true home game on campus, a five-game road trip and a regular season finale with its cross-town rival will be some of the highlights for Hoover.
Hoover (2-8, 1-6 in the Pacific League for sixth place last season) will face eight teams this season that it met in 2017. Three of those squads — all from the Pacific League — qualified for the playoffs.
Things will look different in the first three weeks of the season for the Tornadoes. Hoover will compete against two new nonleague opponents.
Hoover will kick things off by taking on visiting La Cañada at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 on Hoover’s campus. The Tornadoes normally play their home games at Glendale High’s Moyse Field, sharing the venue with Glendale and Crescenta Valley.
“We’re excited to be able to play a home game on campus,” Hoover second-year coach Terrance Jones said. “We’re lucky to be able to play a game on campus and it will be a great experience for our guys who have never had that opportunity
“It will change things up for the guys. They can come up the walkway by the locker room and go right on to the field to play instead of having to get on a bus.”
La Cañada finished 0-10 last season.
The second new opponent for the Hoover will be on the road against Laguna Beach at 7 p.m. Aug. 24. Laguna Beach (5-6) took second in the Orange Coast League last league and qualified for the playoffs.
For the second season in a row, Hoover will travel to face Campbell Hall (7-3 last season) at 6 p.m. Aug. 31. It will mark the first of four straight road contests for the Tornadoes. Hoover began last season with a 25-12 defeat against Campbell Hall.
“It’s cool to be able to play Campbell Hall again,” Jones said. “We’ll try to leave there this time with a win.”
After a bye, Hoover will turn its focus to league, beginning with a tilt against Burbank at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Burroughs High’s Memorial Field. It will be the first of four games played by Hoover on a Thursday.
Burbank went 10-3 last season and won the league championship for the first time since 2009. Burbank, which registered a 47-14 win against Hoover in 2017, reached the CIF Southern Section Division VII semifinals last season.
“To open league against Burbank will be a great challenge,” Jones said. “You always look forward to playing Burbank.”
Hoover will meet Muir at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The Mustangs rolled to a 48-0 win against the Tornadoes last season and finished 6-4 and in fourth place in league.
The Tornadoes will conclude their road trip at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 against Arcadia. Arcadia (8-4) cruised to a 47-18 win against Hoover last season and participated in the playoffs following a second-place finish in league.
“Those five road games will give us a better idea of where we stand and the things we do well and what we need to work on,” Jones said.
Hoover’s remaining four games will take place at Moyse.
Hoover will take on Pasadena at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Pasadena posted a 68-6 win and went 2-8 last season.
Burroughs will travel to Moyse to face Hoover at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Burroughs went 4-5 last season, earning a 49-14 win against Hoover.
Hoover will close out the regular season with contests versus Crescenta Valley and rival Glendale.
Hoover will battle Crescenta Valley (8-3) at 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Hoover will be the designated road team. Last season, Crescenta Valley picked up a 54-22 win and advanced to the postseason after taking third in league.
“You always look forward to playing CV,” Jones said. “It’s always cool to go up against them.”
Hoover will finish up at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 against cross-town rival Glendale in the latest rendition of the “Battle for the Victory Bell.”
Hoover notched a 35-25 win against Glendale (2-8) last season. The Tornadoes have won three straight games against the Nitros to improve to 35-52-2 in the rivalry contest that began in 1930.
“I know there are players looking ahead to that game because it’s a rivalry and we want to keep the bell over here,” Jones said. “That said, it’s something we can’t get too excited about right now with all of the other games before it.”
2018 Tornadoes
Aug. 17 vs. La Cañada, 5 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Burbank at Burroughs High, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Muir, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Crescenta Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 Glendale, 7 p.m.