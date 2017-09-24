Glendale High’s Davis lives dream with Los Angeles Chargers

CARSON — Though the opportunities haven’t been plentiful, the hustle and effort from Los Angeles Chargers rookie Michael Davis hasn’t lacked.

The Glendale High alumnus has seen action in each of the last two games for the Chargers, all on special teams.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defensive back and Brigham Young University product blocks on punt and kickoff returns and hunts for tackles on kickoff and punt coverage.

Most importantly, he’s a member of the National Football League.

“I’m pretty stoked, man,” Davis said in the locker room following Los Angeles’ 24-10 AFC West Division home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “I was talking to my roommate James [Onwualu] about what it would mean to make it and then I get called up to varsity. It’s a great feeling.”

Davis was waived by Los Angeles on the final day NFL teams were given to cut their roster number to 53 before the start of the season.

The following day, Sept. 3, Davis was signed to the 10-man practice squad.

“When I got waived, I was really happy to still get a chance with the practice squad,” Davis said. “That still gave me a chance to compete against the [starters] and show what I could do.”

Though Davis missed Los Angeles’ first game, a 24-21 loss at Denver on Sept. 11, he was signed onto the Chargers’ roster on Sept. 16 and saw action the following day in the team’s home opener versus the Miami Dolphins at the StubHub Center.

“Honestly, him making it on the team, I expected it to happen,” said Onwualu, an outside linebacker, of Davis. “He comes to work every single day and competes in every rep. When you’re like him and you work on your craft every single day, it pays off.”

So far this season, Davis has generated one tackle – which came in a 19-17 heartbreaking loss to Miami on Sept. 17.

Davis participated in just over a dozen plays Sunday in Los Angeles’ 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Davis’ biggest contribution came early in the fourth quarter when he downed a 34-yard punt by Drew Kaser at the Kansas City six-yard line with 13:24 left in the game and Kansas City leading, 17-10.

“I thought I would get a chance to make this team because of my special teams play,” Davis said. “I was doing my work on special teams and that’s what got me bumped up.”

With continued health problems in Los Angeles’ secondary, there’s a possibility Davis will have a chance to see some time on defense.

Los Angeles (0-3) will next host Philadelphia (2-1) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

“You’ve got to stay up,” Los Angeles safety Tre Boston said. “You always have to stay up. You never know when it’s your turn.”

Until then, Davis is still sky high.

“I’m living the dream, of course, of course, definitely,” Davis said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to play in the NFL. First you want to make it in college and now the NFL. It’s amazing.”

