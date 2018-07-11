Burbank-Jewel City softball picks up pool-play tournament win

After its first postseason defeat, the Burbank-Jewel City/Jewish War Veterans Major All-Stars softball team got back on track in a big way Tuesday night.
Backed by a huge performance from Phoebe Spangler, Burbank-Jewel City rolled to a four-inning 12-2 win against Magnolia at West Lancaster Little League Fields.
Spangler had a triple and a home run and scored two runs for Burbank-Jewish War Veterans, the Section 2 champion.
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans suffered a 7-5 defeat to Southridge, the Section 8 champion, on Sunday. It began the tournament Saturday with a 7-4 win against South El Monte, the Section 3 representative. Also Saturday, Burbank-Jewish War Veterans recorded a forfeit win versus East Anaheim, the Section 10 champion.
“We got back to playing the way we know how to,” Burbank-Jewish War Veterans coach Eddie Aceves said. “We swung the bats much better and we were a lot more aggressive.
“It was a tough loss Sunday, so we came back and responded well tonight. We stole some bases, bunted and played very well on defense.”
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans scored one run in the first, three in the second and eight in the third to take a 12-0 lead. Magnolia, the Section 9 champion, scored two runs in the fourth to wrap up the scoring.
Spangler had a triple and scored a run in the first. She homered in the third..
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans got two hits apiece from Kara Valencia and Vicky Cristobal. Pitcher Natalie Ascencio struck out six to pick up the win.
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans will compete in a pool-play game at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Westchester, the Section 4 representative. It will wrap up pool-play at 9 a.m. Saturday versus Bellflower, the Section 5 champion.
The championship round will consist of four games Sunday and the championship contest will be held at 6 p.m. Monday.
The winner will advance to the State Regional, which will be July 20-27 in San Bernardino.