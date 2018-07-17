Crescenta Valley Major baseball All-Stars wrap up season

If anything, the Crescenta Valley Major All-Stars baseball team finished the Section 2 Tournament on Monday with a little bit of positive news.
Though Crescenta Valley’s run came to a close in Quartz Hill following an 11-1 pool-play defeat against Pasadena American, Crescenta Valley was able to break through to score a run.
Crescenta Valley’s bats dried up in the Antelope Valley after being blanked in its previous two games.
“At least we were able to score a run this game,” said Crescenta Valley coach Kevin Deitch, who guided Crescenta Valley to the District 16 championship. “It’s just been a frustrating last three days in not being able to score and get some wins.
“Not many good things happened. I thought we had a lot of talent and were as talented as the other teams. We just had a bad string of luck. Things didn’t go our way. That’s baseball sometimes.”
Pasadena American, the District 17 representative, held a 7-0 lead in the third inning before Crescenta Valley finally spiked the plate. The game was called in the fourth.
Though it went 0-3 in the tournament, Deitch said Crescenta Valley achieved some playoff success.
“We won our district championship and it’s good to be challenged in a tournament like this one,” Deitch said. “You face very good talent and you find ways to go out there and just push yourself.
“You face talent like this and it will get you ready for the next level.”
Crescenta Valley began the tournament Saturday with a 10-0 loss to Quartz Hill, the District 51 champion. Crescenta Valley fell, 11-0, to District 40 champion Encino on Sunday.