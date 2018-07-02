Burbank-Jewish War Veterans Major softball captures Section 2 crown

By putting together two complete games, the Burbank-Jewish War Veterans Major softball team passed its first playoff test.
It wasn’t necessarily easy the whole time for Burbank-Jewish War Veterans, yet the squad has begun to take shape.
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans, consisting of players from Burbank and Glendale, captured the Section 2 Tournament championship Sunday with an 8-2 win against Rosamond at Tehachapi Little League Fields. Burbank-Jewish War Veterans began the event Saturday with a 5-2 win versus Rosamond.
“We’re happy with where we are at right now,” Burbank-Jewish War Veterans coach Eddie Aceves said. “I thought we did well at the plate and we were very good on defense.
“You just want to get out there and start playing and I thought we clicked throughout in both games.”
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans held a 2-1 lead after the first inning in Sunday’s game. It then tallied three runs in the second to take a 5-1 lead.
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans starting pitcher Natalie Ascencio struck out six in going the distance.
“We had a lot of base hits and stole some bases,” Aceves said.
On Saturday, Burbank-Jewish War Veterans scored three runs in the first to build a 3-0 lead. Ascencio struck out eight in a complete-game effort and Deanna Aceves finished with three hits.
“We came out fighting in the first game,” Eddie Aceves said. “We played great on defense and Natalie was in control the entire game in the circle.”
Burbank-Jewish War Veterans will next participate in the State Tournament. It will take part in two pool-play games Saturday at West Lancaster Little League. Burbank-Jewish War Veterans will meet Section 3 champion South El Monte at 8:30 a.m. and Section 10 representative East Anaheim at 5:30 p.m.