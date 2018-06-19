No brainer as Beer voted league pitcher of year

“Daven Eidem was the offensive catalyst for Glendale as he hit leadoff all year long,” Nitros coach Kevin Chan said. “Having him receive first-team honors in a tough Pacific League was such a great accomplishment for him. He put in a ton of extra work this year to prepare for the season and it paid off as the other Pacific League coaches took notice enough to vote him into first team. He was laser focused on doing what it took to help the team compete. He always seemed to find a way to get on base.