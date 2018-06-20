Crescenta Valley softball's Hernandez' phenomenal freshman year leads to league pitcher of year award

Once the dominant team in the Pacific League season after season, Crescenta Valley High’s softball team reestablished itself in 2017 when it shared the league title with Burroughs. In 2018, Crescenta Valley won the crown by itself and took another step forward, compiling a 25-3 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs and advancing to the second round, where it was upset by El Modena.