Crescenta Valley, Burbank set sail with winning efforts in first Pacific League cross-country meet

The Falcons, who won the league title last season for the first time since 2007 and are ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division I, finished with 34 points and got a first-place effort from Dylan Wilbur in 15 minutes, 36.3 seconds. Teammate Manan Vats took second in 15:36.9. Crescenta Valley’s top five runners finishe in the top 12 to edge rival Arcadia (40), ranked No. 7 in Division I, by six points.