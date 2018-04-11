Flintridge Prep swimming splits league meet with Poly

"We're in the last few weeks of the season before we start to taper and we're in the last push and it looked like we were a little flat out there," Flintridge Prep coach Ingrid Herskind said. "There were some very good swims, like with our girls' [500-yard freestyle] – everyone set a personal record – and with our boys' 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, but we could have done better."