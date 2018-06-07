Flintridge Prep volleyball's Nicassio makes it two straight league MVPs

AJ Nicassio could see the Flintridge Prep boys’ volleyball team continuing to evolve. He figured he needed to do the same thing.
So, the junior outside hitter went to work, armed with a list of team and personal goals. Nicassio wanted to become a more well-rounded player and accomplished that.
Nivassio collected a team-high 326 kills and 202 digs en route to being named the Prep League Most Valuble Player for the second season in a row.
“There are always things you can do to up your game,” said Nicassio, who collected 64 aces. “I had a lot of great players around me who could set, pass, block and hit from the outside, so they made me a better player.
“I just tried to go out there and play with a higher level of energy and I thought we had a well-rounded team. I tried to elevate my overall skills and it’s an honor to be the league MVP again.”
Flintridge Prep (21-4, 8-0 in league) won the league championship for the sixth straight season before being eliminated in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs in five sets by neighbor La Cañada.
Veteran Flintridge Prep coach Sean Beattie said Nicassio could be counted on to pave the way for the Rebels.
“You knew going in that he’d lead the way on offense,” Beattie said. “I liked the way AJ improved on defense and he became a little more of a finesse player and he became more difficult to stop.
“He knew how to read the plays on defense and he always put himself in good position to dig the ball. It’s awesome to see him be the league MVP again.”
In addition to Nicassio, five Flintridge Prep players were bestowed with all-league recognition.
Nicassio, Tim Treinen and Majeed Ismail were selected to the first team.
Treinen, a senior setter, finished with 698 assists, 104 digs and 45 kills after missing all of last season with a wrist injury.
“Tim came back strong and did well playing a new position,” Beattie said. “His athleticism and versatily are amazing and he’s not the kind of person who is afraid to try something new. He’s was a complete setter for us.”
Ismail recorded 213 kills, 74 digs and 38 blocks as a senior opposite.
“Majeed brought good size and knew how to go up for the block,” Beattie said. “He could change a game around with his athleticism and he brought excellent leadership to the team.”
Garrett Gaines, James Ayers and Nathan Powell were named to the second team.
Gaines, a senior middle blocker, contributed 119 kills and 37 blocks.
Ayers had 80 kills and 46 digs as a senior middle blocker.
Powell, a junior outside hitter, notched 123 kills and 28 aces.
“We had a pretty strong team,” Beattie said. “We had some very good league representation and it’s all well-deserved.”