Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart volleyball wins league contest in four

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 25-23: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart notched a Mission League victory Tuesday.
The Tologs (9-2, 1-1 in league) got 17 kills from Peyton DeJardin, 15 from Dani Thomas-Nathan, 10 digs from Ryan Dubb and 28 assists from Emmie Barnard.
Crescenta Valley d. Muir, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14: Sydney Postelwait had 13 assists and four aces Tuesday to spur the Falcons to a Pacific League road win.
Crescenta Valley (8-6, 4-1 in league) got six kills from Grace Holland, four aces from Jamie Santos and three aces each from Betty Song, Cathy Dong and Emily Boghozian.
L.A. Sacred Heart of Jesus d. Holy Family, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15: Meghann Velasquez collected 10 kills and 30 digs and Michelle Barraza added 16 assists and 10 digs for the host Gaels in a Horizon League match at Maple Park.
The Gaels dipped to 10-9, 1-1 in league.
Burbank d. Hoover, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13: The Tornadoes dropped a Pacific League road match Tuesday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 10, Alhambra 8: Flintridge Prep (2-2) earned a nonleague road win Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep received three victories from Maya Khurana, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.
Glendale 18, Pasadena 0: The Nitros rolled to a Pacific League home win Tuesday and are 4-2, 1-1 in league.
Burbank 16, Hoover 2: Hoover fell Tuesday in a Pacific League road match.
La Cañada 17, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: The Tologs (1-3) lost a nonleague road match Tuesday.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 21, Chaffey 1: Glendale (4-3) rolled to a nonleague road win Tuesday.
The Nitros got four goals apiece from Michael Georgizian and Gevork Karapetyan.
San Marino 11, Crescenta Valley 10 (overtime): Visiting Crescenta Valley began its season Tuesday with a nonleague setback.
Crescenta Valley received seven goals from Bodoe Wyss and 14 saves from goalkeeper Bennett Hesse.
MEN’S SOCCER
L.A. Harbor College 4, Glendale Community College 1: Host Glendale (0-4-1) suffered a nonconference match Tuesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Imperial Valley College 2, Glendale Community College 1: Glendale (2-1) dropped a nonconference road match Tuesday.
Sarina Bedikian scored for the Vaqueros.