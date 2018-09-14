Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley volleyball gets best of Hoover

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley d. Hoover, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17: The host Falcons rolled to a Pacific League home win Thursday.
The Falcons (9-6, 5-1 league) got eight kills and four blocks from Emma Glaza and 19 assists and four aces from Sydney Postelwait.
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24: The Nitros couldn’t get past the Bulldogs in dropping the Pacific Leagie match Thursday afternoon at home.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 16, Tustin 12: The Nitros (5-3) picked up a nonleague home win Thursday.
Glendale received four goals each from Miachael Georgizian and Gevork Karapetyan. The Nitros got two goals apiece from Stephan Katapetyan, Alex Nazarian and Arno Tatos and 13 saves from goalkeeper Ronald George.
Culver City 5, St. Francis 3: Visiting St. Francis (4-3) dropped a nonleague match Thursday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 14, Hoover 4: Visiting Crescenta Valley posted a Pacific League win Wednesday.
The Falcons (4-2, 3-0 in league) won all nine sets in doubles.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Crescenta Valley, Glendale in Pacific League match No. 3: Crescenta Valley finished fourth in Wednesday’s event with a 257 at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Glendale.
The Falcons received a nine-over-par 46 from Cathlyn Junio, 47 from Vienna Bebla, 49 from Eliana Kim, 52 from Lynna Chung and 63 from Desiree Gunnoe.
Glendale, which didn’t have enough players to field a team, was led by Nicole Ser Nanukyan with a 66. The Nitros got a 67 from Arpi Stepanyan, 75 from Nikki Harrigan and 78 from Gabby Aghajanian.
Arcadia finished first with a 206, followed by Burroughs at 227 and Burbank at 256.