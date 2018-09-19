Sports Roundup: Glendale tennis posts rivalry win against Hoover

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Glendale 15, Hoover 3: Glendale posted a Pacific League road win Tuesday.
Glendale won all nine sets in doubles to improve to 6-3, 2-2 in league. Hoover dipped to 1-4 overall and in league.
Arcadia 18, Crescenta Valley 0: The Falcons suffered their first Pacific League loss Tuesday on the road.
Crescenta Valley dipped to 4-3, 3-1 in league.
Mayfield 15, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: The visiting Tologs (1-4) fell Tuesday in a nonleague match.
Mark Keppel 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Host Flintridge Prep (3-3) dropped a nonleague match Tuesday at the Arcadia Tennis Center.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Marlborough, 25-20, 29-27, 25-20: Flintridge Sacred Heart posted a Mission League home win Tuesday.
The Tologs (13-6, 2-1 in league) got 17 kills and eight digs from Peyton DeJardin, 14 kills and four aces from Dani Thomas-Nathan and 39 assists from Emmie Barnard.
Arcadia d. Crescenta Valley, 15-25, 25-9, 25-17, 26-24: Crescenta Valley received 14 kills and four blocks from Teny Noordermeer in a Pacific League road match.
The Falcons (9-7, 5-2 in league) got 32 assists from Madison Blohm and 13 kills from Kaitlyn Karsten.
Providence d. St. Monica Academy, 25-10, 25-7, 25-23: The visiting Crusaders dropped a nonleague match Tuesday.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League match: The Tologs finished seventh with a 288 in the eight-team event Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course No. 2 in Pasadena.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 33, Sierra Vista 1: Emmanuel Vertanus and Gevork Karapetyan each scored four goals Tuesday to pace the host Nitros (7-3) to a nonleague victory.
Ben Do, Francisco Magdaleno and Alex Nazarian had three goals apiece for the Nitros, who got two goals from and nine saves from goalkeeper Ronald George.
San Marino 10, Flintridge Prep 8 (overtime): The Rebels fell Tuesday in a nonleague home match.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Glendale Community College 3, Oxnard College 3: Hayley Tsarofski scored two goals and Isabel Moran added one goal Tuesday for Glendale (3-1-1) in a nonconference road match.
MEN’S SOCCER
L.A. Mission College 4, Glendale Community College 1: Glendale (0-6-1) dropped a nonconference match Tuesday.