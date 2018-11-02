GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Sports Roundup: Glendale boys’ water polo falls in second-round playoff match

By Staff Reports
Nov 01, 2018 | 7:10 PM

BOYS’ WATER POLO

El Dorado 5, Glendale 2: The Nitros saw their season finish Thursday in a CIF Southern Section Division V second-round road match.

Glendale (19-12) got one goal each from Gevork Karapetyan and Michael Georgizian against third-seeded El Dorado..

“We played a hard-fought game and it was a defensive battle,” said Glendale coach Narek Vardanianm, whose team took third in the Pacific League before beating Ocean View in a first-round postseason match Tuesday. “We tied it a couple of times, but we just couldn’t get a lead.

“We had a lot of opportunities. We had some good looks, but they finished just a little more than us. We made a lot of improvements this season.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Glendale Community College 88, Oxnard College 76: The Vaqueros began their season Thursday with a victory in the College of the Canyons Tournament.

Glendale received 26 points from Eric Ting and 18 from Andre Banton. Issac Etter contributed 14 points for Glendale, which received nine points and five assists from Steven Hubbell.

