Sports Roundup: Cross-country group advances to CIF finals

Rebels’ Haley Allen ran to a second-place finish on the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 34.5 seconds, as the race was won by Isis Diaz of Sierra Canyon in 18:22.9. Flintridge Prep received a fifth-place finish from Sasha Codiga (19:27), a sixth-place effort from Liana Morrissey (19:51.2), a 10th-place effort from Hope Codiga (20:16.4) and a 19th-place finish from Caroline Wreszin (20:47.5).