Sports Roundup: Cross-country group advances to CIF finals

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: With a first-place finish in their Division V heat Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course, the Rebels earned a spot in the CIF finals.
Flintridge Prep had four runners in the top 10 to take the heat with a team-total of 40 points, besting Thacher (99).
Rebels’ Haley Allen ran to a second-place finish on the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 34.5 seconds, as the race was won by Isis Diaz of Sierra Canyon in 18:22.9. Flintridge Prep received a fifth-place finish from Sasha Codiga (19:27), a sixth-place effort from Liana Morrissey (19:51.2), a 10th-place effort from Hope Codiga (20:16.4) and a 19th-place finish from Caroline Wreszin (20:47.5).
The finals will take place Saturday at the same venue.
Flintridge Sacred Heart in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Tologs punched their ticket to the CIF finals out of Saturday’s meet at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Flintridge Sacred Heat finished sixth in its Division IV heat with a team-total of 167 points. Laguna Brach (107) won the race.
Lauren Nettels placed 12th in 18 minutes, 53.4 seconds over the three-mile course to pace the Tologs. She was followed by Alex Christodoulou (21st; 19:17.5), Samantha Covey (29th; 19:35.9), Megan Koehler (42nd; 20:02.4) and Beatriz Cerezo (73rd; 20:45.7).
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Falcons finished 10th in their Division I heat Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course and fell short in their quest to advance to the CIF finals.
Crescenta Valley had a team-total of 270 points, in a race won by Vista Murrieta (65).
Samantha Moore led the Falcons, placing 29th in 18 minutes, 50.5 seconds over the three-mile course. She was followed by Reese Sion (50th; 19:16.7), Eden Haack (59th; 19:22.2), Ily Nelson (68th; 19:29.2) and Gaby Borraez (72nd; 19:35.3).
Mia Barnett in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: Barnett, a La Crescenta resident, won her Division V heat Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course
The sophomore clocked 18 minutes, 37.5 seconds over the three-mile course. She helped her Village Christian team to a third-place finish with a team-total of 139 points to advance to next week’s CIF finals at the same venue.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Rebels secured a berth in next week’s CIF finals out of Saturday’s competition at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Flintridge Prep placed fourth in its Division V race with a team-total of 118 points. The race was won by Thacher (55).
Pacing Flintridge Prep was Carson Hasbrouck (17 minutes, 01.1 seconds) and Bennett Oakes (17:01.3), who finished 15th and 16h, respectively. They were followed by Hudson Billock (27th; 17:21.1), Dominick Schraeder (35th; 17:40.2) and Ethan Moutes (44th; 17:53.0).
The finals will take place Saturday at the same venue.
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: A CIF finals appearance was solidified by the Falcons, who placed sixth in their Division I heat Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Crescenta Valley finished with a team-total of 164 points in a race won by West Ranch (95).
Dylan Wilbur (15 minutes, 24.9 seconds) and Manan Vats (15:25.0) finished 18th and 19th, respectively, over the three-mile course. They were followed by Grant Lauterback (29th; 15:35.5), Erik Faeustle (45th; 15:54.8) and Jack Myers (55th; 16:03.1).
The finals will take place Saturday at the same venue.
St. Francis in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Golden Knights earned a spot in the CIF finals with a solid effort Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
In a Division IV heat, St. Francis placed 12th with a team-total of 305 points. Chamnade (97) won the race.
The Golden Knights were paced by Stuart Serventi, who finished 41st over the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 37.7 seconds. He was followed by Jason Suh (56th; 16:57.5), Brady McNulty (72nd; 17:23.2), Lars Martin (73rd; 17:23.3) and Mark Polenzani (91st; 17:43.4).
The finals will take place Saturday at the same venue.
Glendale in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Nitros finished 13th in their Division II heat Friday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Glendale had a team-total of 397 points in a race won by Newbury Park (75).
The Nitros were paced by Hamzeh Trad, who placed 72nd on the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 46.9 seconds and was followed by Arvin Sales (81st; 16:53.3), Colm Daly (87th; 16:59.3), Askanaz Sahakyan (90th; 17:01.3) and Chadi Saklaway (92nd; 17:01.9).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Moorpark College 73, Glendale Community College 54: Glendale (2-1) fell Sunday in the championship game of the Riverside Tournament.
The Vaqueros received 17 points and 11 rebounds from Sylvia Vartazarian and 10 points from Marlene Salazar.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
L.A. Valley College 3, Glendale Community College 0: Glendale concluded its season Friday with a Western State Conference South Division home loss.
The Vaqueros finished 8-7-2, 2-6 in the division.
MEN’S SOCCER
Citrus College 3, Glendale Community College 2: The Vaqueros wrapped up their season Friday with a Western State Conference South Division home defeat.
Glendale finished 1-18-2, 0-9-1 in the division.